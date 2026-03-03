Here's the live share price of Mayasheel Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mayasheel Ventures has declined 6.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.74%.
Mayasheel Ventures’s current P/E of 6.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mayasheel Ventures
|-5.14
|-11.43
|-36.18
|-27.06
|-28.74
|-10.68
|-6.55
|G R Infraprojects
|-6.27
|-7.27
|-11.47
|-28.18
|-7.65
|-2.86
|-11.96
|Dilip Buildcon
|-5.38
|-8.19
|-7.45
|-11.11
|-3.80
|28.35
|-8.46
|Ceigall India
|-3.91
|0.70
|16.25
|8.90
|8.37
|-10.73
|-6.58
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|-6.70
|-13.79
|-11.99
|-25.22
|-10.08
|-3.48
|-2.10
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|-6.70
|-10.67
|-8.28
|-21.22
|-20.08
|25.60
|21.91
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|-9.93
|-26.66
|-35.61
|-54.70
|-31.29
|-10.68
|32.54
|Indiqube Spaces
|-0.29
|0.03
|-16.43
|-26.18
|-20.40
|-7.32
|-4.46
|GE Power India
|-3.83
|41.14
|32.45
|25.19
|98.02
|57.47
|9.89
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-6.91
|-25.90
|-44.54
|-50.90
|-56.07
|-12.39
|-7.63
|Highway Infrastructure
|-7.78
|0.88
|-18.98
|-43.97
|-56.39
|-24.17
|-15.29
|Dev Accelerator
|-1.49
|10.22
|-2.50
|-34.83
|-34.83
|-13.30
|-8.21
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|2.04
|11.79
|4.52
|-13.15
|-13.15
|-4.59
|-2.78
|RBM Infracon
|-9.90
|-10.28
|-28.03
|-24.09
|5.77
|62.01
|42.71
|Chavda Infra
|-2.70
|-10.04
|19.24
|-9.29
|-26.91
|5.86
|3.47
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|6.66
|20.08
|12.97
|-22.61
|11.20
|33.42
|31.61
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|0
|-3.85
|0
|-3.19
|-1.07
|-0.65
|Current Infraprojects
|-1.04
|-1.27
|-14.48
|-18.82
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|AVP Infracon
|-7.00
|-2.24
|-30.24
|-48.07
|-48.34
|6.91
|4.09
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|-8.64
|-1.40
|-28.62
|-33.97
|-40.29
|16.53
|29.54
Over the last one year, Mayasheel Ventures has declined 28.74% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Mayasheel Ventures has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|47.55
|46.18
|10
|48.9
|48.17
|20
|52.68
|51.49
|50
|60.42
|57.05
|100
|61.68
|58.7
|200
|42.9
|0
In the latest quarter, Mayasheel Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.84%, FII holding fell to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mayasheel Ventures fact sheet for more information
Mayasheel Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U42101UP2024PLC203681 and registration number is 203681. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayasheel Ventures is ₹43.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mayasheel Ventures is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mayasheel Ventures is ₹95.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayasheel Ventures are ₹44.05 and ₹43.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayasheel Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayasheel Ventures is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of Mayasheel Ventures is ₹43.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mayasheel Ventures has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, -10.24% for the past month, -40.38% over 3 months, -28.74% over 1 year, -10.68% across 3 years, and -6.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayasheel Ventures are 6.32 and 1.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.