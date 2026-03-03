Facebook Pixel Code
Mayasheel Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAYASHEEL VENTURES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Mayasheel Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.40 Closed
-1.70₹ -0.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Mayasheel Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.40₹44.05
₹43.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.40₹85.00
₹43.40
Open Price
₹44.05
Prev. Close
₹44.15
Volume
33,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mayasheel Ventures has declined 6.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.74%.

Mayasheel Ventures's current P/E of 6.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mayasheel Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mayasheel Ventures		-5.14-11.43-36.18-27.06-28.74-10.68-6.55
G R Infraprojects		-6.27-7.27-11.47-28.18-7.65-2.86-11.96
Dilip Buildcon		-5.38-8.19-7.45-11.11-3.8028.35-8.46
Ceigall India		-3.910.7016.258.908.37-10.73-6.58
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-6.70-13.79-11.99-25.22-10.08-3.48-2.10
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.70-10.67-8.28-21.22-20.0825.6021.91
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.93-26.66-35.61-54.70-31.29-10.6832.54
Indiqube Spaces		-0.290.03-16.43-26.18-20.40-7.32-4.46
GE Power India		-3.8341.1432.4525.1998.0257.479.89
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-6.91-25.90-44.54-50.90-56.07-12.39-7.63
Highway Infrastructure		-7.780.88-18.98-43.97-56.39-24.17-15.29
Dev Accelerator		-1.4910.22-2.50-34.83-34.83-13.30-8.21
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0411.794.52-13.15-13.15-4.59-2.78
RBM Infracon		-9.90-10.28-28.03-24.095.7762.0142.71
Chavda Infra		-2.70-10.0419.24-9.29-26.915.863.47
A2Z Infra Engineering		6.6620.0812.97-22.6111.2033.4231.61
Active Infrastructures		00-3.850-3.19-1.07-0.65
Current Infraprojects		-1.04-1.27-14.48-18.82-18.82-6.71-4.08
AVP Infracon		-7.00-2.24-30.24-48.07-48.346.914.09
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-8.64-1.40-28.62-33.97-40.2916.5329.54

Over the last one year, Mayasheel Ventures has declined 28.74% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Mayasheel Ventures has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

Mayasheel Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Mayasheel Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
547.5546.18
1048.948.17
2052.6851.49
5060.4257.05
10061.6858.7
20042.90

Mayasheel Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mayasheel Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.84%, FII holding fell to 3.92%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Mayasheel Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mayasheel Ventures fact sheet for more information

About Mayasheel Ventures

Mayasheel Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U42101UP2024PLC203681 and registration number is 203681. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Meenu Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Rajpoot
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajpal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Umesh Bansal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mayasheel Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Mayasheel Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mayasheel Ventures is ₹43.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mayasheel Ventures?

The Mayasheel Ventures is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mayasheel Ventures?

The market cap of Mayasheel Ventures is ₹95.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mayasheel Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mayasheel Ventures are ₹44.05 and ₹43.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mayasheel Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mayasheel Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mayasheel Ventures is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of Mayasheel Ventures is ₹43.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Mayasheel Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mayasheel Ventures has shown returns of -1.7% over the past day, -10.24% for the past month, -40.38% over 3 months, -28.74% over 1 year, -10.68% across 3 years, and -6.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mayasheel Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mayasheel Ventures are 6.32 and 1.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Mayasheel Ventures News

