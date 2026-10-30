Maxwell Engineering Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29308GJ2022PLC135432 and registration number is 135432. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.