Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Maxwell Engineering Solutions Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Maxwell Engineering Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 30, 2026 and will close on Nov 3, 2026. The price band has been set at 150.00-158.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Maxwell Engineering Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Maxwell Engineering Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-MIM		7.41-5.658.8458.8458.8416.689.7
PTC Industries		-0.189.6137.4455.2345.2670.2451.74
Thermax		1.01-2.97-27.06-19.97-2.294.0418.3
Craftsman Automation		-1.53.129.2839.7767.431.2532.74
Sansera Engineering		7.36-2.1132.0867.02180.7671.2843.27
Inox India		-1.09-8.290.926.3655.4526.4115.1
Azad Engineering		-0.86-13.055.7917.2949.3855.2230.19
Engineers India		3.92-15.8115.784.0629.7427.2329.23
Aequs		-11.27-19.73-4.8313.3344.1312.967.58
Tega Industries		-0.29-14.3217.367.01-7.8424.8519.45
Karamtara Engineering		-3.92-2.84-0.78-0.78-0.78-0.26-0.16
Ircon International		0.56-1.55-20.36-34.2-41.42-10.0516.38
Kennametal India		2.26-7.6629.7138.2251.5214.8621.86
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		-1.280.815.2871.6166.3743.0323.95
Skipper		2.62-5.83-3.195-2.3433.2147.39
Balu Forge Industries		2.33-9.642.62-11.79-29.1918.0210.45
Ion Exchange (India)		-0.19-15.37-18.11-12.62-12.78-13.8313.18
HD Fire Protect		-0.49-10.24-10.24-10.24-10.24-3.54-2.14
Tempsens Instruments (India)		1.49-2.94-12.43-12.43-12.43-4.33-2.62

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Maxwell Engineering Solutions

Maxwell Engineering Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29308GJ2022PLC135432 and registration number is 135432. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Chaudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinubhai Kanjibhai Chavda
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ria Rajkumar Chaudhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitenkumar Jayantilal Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Puja Kasera
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

Maxwell Engineering Solutions News

More Maxwell Engineering Solutions News
Market Pulse