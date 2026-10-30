Maxwell Engineering Solutions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 30, 2026 and will close on Nov 3, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹150.00-158.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo-MIM
|7.41
|-5.6
|58.84
|58.84
|58.84
|16.68
|9.7
|PTC Industries
|-0.18
|9.61
|37.44
|55.23
|45.26
|70.24
|51.74
|Thermax
|1.01
|-2.97
|-27.06
|-19.97
|-2.29
|4.04
|18.3
|Craftsman Automation
|-1.5
|3.12
|9.28
|39.77
|67.4
|31.25
|32.74
|Sansera Engineering
|7.36
|-2.11
|32.08
|67.02
|180.76
|71.28
|43.27
|Inox India
|-1.09
|-8.29
|0.9
|26.36
|55.45
|26.41
|15.1
|Azad Engineering
|-0.86
|-13.05
|5.79
|17.29
|49.38
|55.22
|30.19
|Engineers India
|3.92
|-15.81
|15.78
|4.06
|29.74
|27.23
|29.23
|Aequs
|-11.27
|-19.73
|-4.83
|13.33
|44.13
|12.96
|7.58
|Tega Industries
|-0.29
|-14.32
|17.36
|7.01
|-7.84
|24.85
|19.45
|Karamtara Engineering
|-3.92
|-2.84
|-0.78
|-0.78
|-0.78
|-0.26
|-0.16
|Ircon International
|0.56
|-1.55
|-20.36
|-34.2
|-41.42
|-10.05
|16.38
|Kennametal India
|2.26
|-7.66
|29.71
|38.22
|51.52
|14.86
|21.86
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|-1.28
|0.8
|15.28
|71.6
|166.37
|43.03
|23.95
|Skipper
|2.62
|-5.83
|-3.19
|5
|-2.34
|33.21
|47.39
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.33
|-9.64
|2.62
|-11.79
|-29.19
|18.02
|10.45
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-0.19
|-15.37
|-18.11
|-12.62
|-12.78
|-13.83
|13.18
|HD Fire Protect
|-0.49
|-10.24
|-10.24
|-10.24
|-10.24
|-3.54
|-2.14
|Tempsens Instruments (India)
|1.49
|-2.94
|-12.43
|-12.43
|-12.43
|-4.33
|-2.62
Source: Dion Global
Maxwell Engineering Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/09/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29308GJ2022PLC135432 and registration number is 135432. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global