Here's the live share price of Maxvolt Energy Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Maxvolt Energy Industries has gained 9.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 69.92%.
Maxvolt Energy Industries’s current P/E of 17.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maxvolt Energy Industries
|-10.99
|-11.90
|-29.82
|20.60
|72.85
|17.20
|9.99
|Exide Industries
|-3.91
|-1.59
|-13.38
|-22.98
|-6.79
|21.36
|9.24
|Ather Energy
|0.88
|4.31
|3.33
|40.83
|133.21
|32.61
|18.45
|HBL Engineering
|-5.12
|-16.18
|-21.26
|-21.90
|56.62
|88.37
|75.39
|Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
|-4.00
|-1.42
|-12.82
|-19.30
|-13.02
|12.95
|-2.05
|Goldstar Power
|19.57
|70.10
|13.01
|-6.25
|-16.67
|-3.00
|55.68
|ATC Energies System
|-11.51
|-6.51
|-30.62
|-57.90
|-73.14
|-35.48
|-23.12
Over the last one year, Maxvolt Energy Industries has gained 72.85% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.79%), Ather Energy (133.21%), HBL Engineering (56.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Maxvolt Energy Industries has underperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.24%) and Ather Energy (18.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|339.27
|324.64
|10
|336.96
|328.65
|20
|327.05
|335.38
|50
|391.58
|361.09
|100
|382.04
|357.31
|200
|307.48
|306
In the latest quarter, Maxvolt Energy Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.70%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106DL2019PLC349854 and registration number is 349854. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxvolt Energy Industries is ₹291.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Maxvolt Energy Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Maxvolt Energy Industries is ₹317.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maxvolt Energy Industries are ₹291.25 and ₹291.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxvolt Energy Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxvolt Energy Industries is ₹509.00 and 52-week low of Maxvolt Energy Industries is ₹145.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Maxvolt Energy Industries has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -11.1% for the past month, -37.61% over 3 months, 69.92% over 1 year, 17.2% across 3 years, and 9.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maxvolt Energy Industries are 17.39 and 3.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.