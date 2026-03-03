Facebook Pixel Code
Maxvolt Energy Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAXVOLT ENERGY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Theme
EV Charging

Here's the live share price of Maxvolt Energy Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹291.25 Closed
-4.99₹ -15.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Maxvolt Energy Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹291.25₹291.25
₹291.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.05₹509.00
₹291.25
Open Price
₹291.25
Prev. Close
₹306.55
Volume
11,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Maxvolt Energy Industries has gained 9.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 69.92%.

Maxvolt Energy Industries’s current P/E of 17.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Maxvolt Energy Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maxvolt Energy Industries		-10.99-11.90-29.8220.6072.8517.209.99
Exide Industries		-3.91-1.59-13.38-22.98-6.7921.369.24
Ather Energy		0.884.313.3340.83133.2132.6118.45
HBL Engineering		-5.12-16.18-21.26-21.9056.6288.3775.39
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility		-4.00-1.42-12.82-19.30-13.0212.95-2.05
Goldstar Power		19.5770.1013.01-6.25-16.67-3.0055.68
ATC Energies System		-11.51-6.51-30.62-57.90-73.14-35.48-23.12

Over the last one year, Maxvolt Energy Industries has gained 72.85% compared to peers like Exide Industries (-6.79%), Ather Energy (133.21%), HBL Engineering (56.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Maxvolt Energy Industries has underperformed peers relative to Exide Industries (9.24%) and Ather Energy (18.45%).

Maxvolt Energy Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Maxvolt Energy Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5339.27324.64
10336.96328.65
20327.05335.38
50391.58361.09
100382.04357.31
200307.48306

Maxvolt Energy Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maxvolt Energy Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.70%, FII holding fell to 0.35%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Maxvolt Energy Industries

Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106DL2019PLC349854 and registration number is 349854. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Batteries. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 107.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Bhuvneshwar Pal Singh
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Preet Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavita Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maxvolt Energy Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Maxvolt Energy Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxvolt Energy Industries is ₹291.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maxvolt Energy Industries?

The Maxvolt Energy Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maxvolt Energy Industries?

The market cap of Maxvolt Energy Industries is ₹317.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maxvolt Energy Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maxvolt Energy Industries are ₹291.25 and ₹291.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maxvolt Energy Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxvolt Energy Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxvolt Energy Industries is ₹509.00 and 52-week low of Maxvolt Energy Industries is ₹145.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Maxvolt Energy Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maxvolt Energy Industries has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -11.1% for the past month, -37.61% over 3 months, 69.92% over 1 year, 17.2% across 3 years, and 9.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maxvolt Energy Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maxvolt Energy Industries are 17.39 and 3.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Maxvolt Energy Industries News

