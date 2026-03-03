Here's the live share price of Maxposure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Maxposure has declined 24.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.16%.
Maxposure’s current P/E of 9.16x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maxposure
|-3.90
|-9.21
|-30.02
|-40.05
|-41.62
|-36.97
|-24.19
|Sun TV Network
|6.27
|14.73
|13.41
|11.45
|11.24
|12.49
|4.32
|Prime Focus
|2.73
|6.95
|56.29
|93.89
|185.13
|52.85
|31.89
|Affle 3I
|-2.91
|-17.51
|-16.77
|-28.70
|-3.05
|10.25
|3.49
|PVR INOX
|-1.52
|3.11
|-10.03
|-9.40
|13.54
|-13.19
|-6.44
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.84
|-0.24
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|2.95
|1.76
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.37
|2.00
|-15.59
|-27.60
|-6.63
|-25.05
|-17.63
|Tips Music
|-4.70
|-0.38
|-4.37
|-6.45
|-7.84
|52.87
|63.13
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.34
|-30.63
|-28.67
|-23.10
|-9.90
|-2.91
|-7.74
|Saregama India
|0.24
|0.40
|-11.29
|-33.52
|-26.67
|-0.24
|22.66
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.14
|-25.16
|-39.00
|-18.28
|-17.47
|-4.35
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.44
|-33.75
|-12.31
|6.61
|157.03
|775.57
|282.15
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.64
|-6.53
|-20.39
|-30.10
|-20.63
|-12.14
|-19.66
|Signpost India
|2.42
|22.12
|21.06
|-8.54
|13.48
|-8.71
|-5.32
|Den Networks
|-3.44
|-5.32
|-14.31
|-24.77
|-11.64
|-3.53
|-14.26
|Balaji Telefilms
|-0.94
|13.54
|-11.66
|-5.21
|96.07
|31.87
|10.69
|New Delhi Television
|-1.98
|-4.97
|-5.69
|-28.64
|-13.19
|-23.18
|12.99
|TV Today Network
|-2.17
|1.12
|-10.19
|-19.80
|-19.66
|-16.44
|-14.92
|GTPL Hathway
|-15.69
|-26.12
|-40.85
|-50.54
|-44.15
|-19.71
|-14.27
|OnMobile Global
|-5.16
|-2.99
|-22.14
|-9.16
|1.10
|-11.38
|-14.15
Over the last one year, Maxposure has declined 41.62% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Maxposure has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.56
|35.56
|10
|35.36
|35.74
|20
|37.17
|36.87
|50
|41.08
|40.44
|100
|46.47
|45.11
|200
|52.34
|52.53
In the latest quarter, Maxposure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.70%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Maxposure fact sheet for more information
Maxposure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22229DL2006PLC152087 and registration number is 152087. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxposure is ₹34.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Maxposure is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Maxposure is ₹78.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maxposure are ₹35.00 and ₹34.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxposure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxposure is ₹76.75 and 52-week low of Maxposure is ₹33.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Maxposure has shown returns of -5.48% over the past day, -13.75% for the past month, -29.16% over 3 months, -42.16% over 1 year, -36.97% across 3 years, and -24.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maxposure are 9.16 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.