Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹43.00 Closed
0.610.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.50₹44.50
₹43.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.85₹99.99
₹43.00
Open Price
₹44.50
Prev. Close
₹42.74
Volume
573

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.17
  • R245.33
  • R346.17
  • Pivot
    43.33
  • S142.17
  • S241.33
  • S340.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.2744.78
  • 1016.8646.39
  • 2017.8649.05
  • 5016.257.28
  • 10015.9963.87
  • 20015.8660.5

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-10.42-17.31-46.79-47.88158.10309.52-33.02
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd.

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC179487 and registration number is 179487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naveen Narang
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Mansi Narang
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gourav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shubham Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Mansharamani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹67.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is -86.35 and PB ratio of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹99.99 and 52-week low of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹13.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data