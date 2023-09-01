Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC179487 and registration number is 179487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.