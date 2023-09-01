Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-10.42
|-17.31
|-46.79
|-47.88
|158.10
|309.52
|-33.02
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC179487 and registration number is 179487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹67.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is -86.35 and PB ratio of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹99.99 and 52-week low of Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹13.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.