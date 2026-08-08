Here's the live share price of Maxheights Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maxheights Infrastructure
|-11.15
|-8.15
|-6.42
|-1.57
|-2.85
|-39.87
|-2.12
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maxheights Infrastructure has declined 2.85% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Maxheights Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.15
|12.21
|10
|11.89
|12.14
|20
|12.32
|12.25
|50
|12.58
|12.45
|100
|12.45
|12.58
|200
|12.83
|13.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maxheights Infrastructure saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.25%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Maxheights Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Maxheights Infra. - INTIMATION REGARDING DELETION OF COMPANY''s CERTAIN EMAIL ID(S)
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Maxheights Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Maxheights Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Maxheights Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for DISCLOSURE FOR APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR (INDEPENDENT) ON THE BOARD OF
Source: Dion Global
Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC179487 and registration number is 179487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxheights Infrastructure is ₹11.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maxheights Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maxheights Infrastructure is ₹18.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maxheights Infrastructure are ₹11.95 and ₹11.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxheights Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxheights Infrastructure is ₹16.83 and 52-week low of Maxheights Infrastructure is ₹10.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maxheights Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, -6.42% over 3 months, -2.85% over 1 year, -39.87% across 3 years, and -2.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maxheights Infrastructure are 60.66 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global