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Maxheights Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAXHEIGHTS INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Maxheights Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.95 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maxheights Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.95₹11.95
₹11.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.11₹16.83
₹11.95
Open Price
₹11.95
Prev. Close
₹11.95
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Maxheights Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maxheights Infrastructure		-11.15-8.15-6.42-1.57-2.85-39.87-2.12
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maxheights Infrastructure has declined 2.85% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Maxheights Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Maxheights Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maxheights Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1512.21
1011.8912.14
2012.3212.25
5012.5812.45
10012.4512.58
20012.8313.65

Source: Dion Global

Maxheights Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maxheights Infrastructure saw a rise in promoter holding to 54.25%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maxheights Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTMaxheights Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results
Jul 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTMaxheights Infra. - INTIMATION REGARDING DELETION OF COMPANY''s CERTAIN EMAIL ID(S)
Jul 07, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTMaxheights Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 07, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTMaxheights Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 07, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTMaxheights Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for DISCLOSURE FOR APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR (INDEPENDENT) ON THE BOARD OF

Source: Dion Global

About Maxheights Infrastructure

Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC179487 and registration number is 179487. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naveen Narang
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Mansi Narang
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gourav
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Pahwa
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Mandavi
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Maxheights Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Maxheights Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maxheights Infrastructure is ₹11.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maxheights Infrastructure?

The Maxheights Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maxheights Infrastructure?

The market cap of Maxheights Infrastructure is ₹18.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maxheights Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maxheights Infrastructure are ₹11.95 and ₹11.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maxheights Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maxheights Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maxheights Infrastructure is ₹16.83 and 52-week low of Maxheights Infrastructure is ₹10.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maxheights Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maxheights Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.15% for the past month, -6.42% over 3 months, -2.85% over 1 year, -39.87% across 3 years, and -2.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maxheights Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maxheights Infrastructure are 60.66 and 0.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Maxheights Infrastructure News

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