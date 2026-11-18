The hospital stocks in India reported healthy performance for the September quarter, with more earnings exceeding expectations than the previous quarters. Apollo Hospitals and Fortis’ results were in-line, while Manipal and Max Healthcare’s earnings were above expectations, according to global investment bank Jefferies.

“After many lackluster quarters, Max beat Jefferies estimates, supported by strong volume growth; however, impact of price caps on select oncology drugs continue – Dec-Q to provide a favorable base,” it said.

During the September quarter, the growth in average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) was led by Apollo and Medanta, which operates under Global Health, with 9% growth. Manipal’s ARPOB growth was flat year-on-year. Jefferies expects ARPOB growth to moderate the sector as new capacity ramp ups and dilutes the portfolio mix.

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Jefferies’ top picks in the sector now are Max Healthcare and Manipal Health.

Jefferies on Max Healthcare: Aggressive capacity addition

Max has the most aggressive capacity addition plan relative to its existing bed base, with 1,112 beds expected by FY29. However, the Vaishali facility has seen delays, with plans pushed to FY30 from FY29 earlier.

The company’s occupancy remained the highest in the September quarter at 77%, though yearly growth was flat. IPD volume growth was 14% while OPD growth was 13%.

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ call on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,200, implying an upside of 17% from Wednesday’s close.

Max Healthcare reported a 16% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 415 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue rose 20% YoY to Rs 2,569 crore for the quarter. The company’s operational bed capacity rose 16% YoY to 5,518 beds, while occupied bed days rose 13%.

Jefferies on Manipal Health: Strong growth in core clusters

Manipal Health plans to 1,172 beds by FY29, largely back-ended. Manipal reported a 37% increase in revenue and 30% rise in EBITDA growth, ahead of consensus estimates. Its earnings were aided by strong performance in core cluster and a sequential improvement in Sahyadri margins.

Manipal Health is expected to benefit from strong growth in core clusters and a faster integration for Sahyadri, Jefferies said. The company’s occupancy growth during the September quarter held up well, rising 200 basis points.

The global investment bank has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 900, implying an upside of 30% from Wednesday’s closing price.

Manipal Health reported a 21.6% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 380 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue rose 37% to Rs 3,399 crore.

Jefferies’ healthcare picks after healthy Q2

Aggressive capacity additions, growth in core clusters, and faster ramp-ups are expected to drive healthcare stocks in the coming quarters. “Our pecking order is Max>Manipal>Apollo>Dr Agarwal>Medanta>Fortis,” Jefferies said.

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