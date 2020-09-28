Max Healthcare Institute’s promoter sells shares worth Rs 182 crore

Max Ventures Investment Holdings is a promoter of Max Healthcare Institute, and held 11.35 per cent stake in the firm.

Max Ventures Investment Holdings, a promoter of Max Healthcare Institute, sold co’s shares worth nearly Rs 182 cr on Monday through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on the BSE, Max Ventures Investment Holdings offloaded 1.67 crore shares of Max Healthcare at Rs 108.88 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 181.96 crore.

According to shareholding data for June 2020, Max Ventures Investment Holdings is a promoter of Max Healthcare Institute, and held 11.35 per cent stake in the firm. Through a separate transaction, Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 1.14 crore scrips of Max Healthcare at Rs 108.75 apiece. The total deal value stood at Rs 123.97 crore.

Shares of Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Monday closed 5.74 per cent higher at Rs 116.15 on the BSE.