scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Max Financial Services: Optimistic outlook

Axis Bank to play a significant role to drive Banca channel growth.

Written by Nomura
Updated:
Max Financial Services, Nomura, Max Financial Services Nomura, Max Financial Services financial express, Nomura Financial express, Max Life quarterly report, Max Life news
The Axis entities retain the right to acquire extra shares of Max Life, equivalent to 0.98%. (Image: Reuters)

Max Life reported robust 1QFY24 results, with a noteworthy 10% y-o-y growth in APE, reflecting an impressive 3-year CAGR of 19%. This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy given the typically subdued performance in this quarter. Additionally, VNB margins experienced a remarkable 110 bps increase y-o-y, reaching 22.2% in Q1FY24, largely driven by a favourable shift in product mix towards non-PAR segments.

As of 1QFY24, the embedded value surged to 169 billion, marking a substantial 20% y-o-y upturn, while the operating ROEV stood at an encouraging 14.0%, witnessing a 50 bps rise y-o-y.  In a significant development, the Axis group has expressed intent to elevate its stake in Max Life to approximately 19% from the current 13%, injecting 16.1 billion, subject to requisite approvals from shareholders and regulatory authorities. 

Also Read

Additionally, the Axis entities retain the right to acquire extra shares of Max Life, equivalent to 0.98%. Non-PAR savings (including annuities) led the growth this quarter, showing a significant increase of 56% compared to the previous year. This was followed by a 16% y-o-y growth in the protection category and an 11% increase in PAR savings. However, the ULIP segment experienced a decline of  27% in Q1FY24. 

Also Read

Notably, within non-PAR savings, annuities witnessed the highest growth, with a remarkable 3.9x surge over Q1 FY23 levels. The market share distribution for Q1 FY24 stood at 25% for ULIP, 17% for PAR, 19% for protection, 31% for non-PAR (excluding annuity), and 7% for annuity, compared to 38%, 17%, 18%, 25%, and 2%  in Q1 FY23. 

A significant shift in distribution was observed, with the proprietary channel experiencing strong growth of 23% y-o-y, while sourcing from the Banca channel decreased by 2% y-o-y. As a result, the proprietary channel’s share increased to 39%, up from 34% in Q1FY23, while the Banca channel’s share declined to 59%, down from 65% in Q1FY23. 

Also Read

Management attributed the slower growth in the Banca channel to a high base effect and anticipates this channel, mainly from Axis Bank, to contribute more significantly to growth in the upcoming quarters. Despite a normalising VNB (value of new business) margin of 27%-28% in FY24F from 31% in FY23, we expect APE (annual premium equivalent) growth of 8% with a 5% decline in VNB for FY24F. However, we anticipate a pickup in APE/VNB growth during FY24-26F, with a CAGR of 15% for each of these years.

More Stories on
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-08-2023 at 07:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS