Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Max Alert Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAX ALERT SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Max Alert Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.00₹2.00
₹2.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.80₹3.29
₹2.00
Open Price
₹2.00
Prev. Close
₹2.00
Volume
0

Max Alert Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12
  • R22
  • R32
  • Pivot
    2
  • S12
  • S22
  • S32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.672.05
  • 102.442.08
  • 202.232.19
  • 502.722.38
  • 1003.422.59
  • 2003.763.31

Max Alert Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-7.83-18.37-6.982.04-47.64-80.95
-4.688.9722.1040.8717.05-45.20-45.20
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.9317.2255.3476.35126.891,115.97589.23
-0.785.8312.5830.251.6625.77-12.16
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0011.7814.5394.3239.2392.4592.45
4.08-35.74-10.7416.139.559.559.55
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.18-3.6212.62-36.96-74.751,080.141,080.14

Max Alert Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Max Alert Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2020Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Max Alert Systems Ltd.

Max Alert Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2004PLC144034 and registration number is 144034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of sand or gravel pits, basalt / porphyry, clay (ordinary), crushing and breaking of stone for use as a flux or raw material in lime or cement, manufacture or as building material, road metal or ballast and other materials for construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Josephluis Dsouza
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Valiyakath A Noushad
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudh S Sadhale
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pushpa Prakash
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Max Alert Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Max Alert Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is ₹1.84 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Max Alert Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is -0.3 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Max Alert Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Alert Systems Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Max Alert Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Alert Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is ₹3.29 and 52-week low of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data