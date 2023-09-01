Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-7.83
|-18.37
|-6.98
|2.04
|-47.64
|-80.95
|-4.68
|8.97
|22.10
|40.87
|17.05
|-45.20
|-45.20
|2.29
|0.69
|28.54
|33.93
|55.31
|-36.04
|-36.04
|0.08
|1.24
|2.62
|14.44
|20.07
|115.90
|123.67
|1.93
|17.22
|55.34
|76.35
|126.89
|1,115.97
|589.23
|-0.78
|5.83
|12.58
|30.25
|1.66
|25.77
|-12.16
|1.28
|-1.69
|8.36
|31.86
|29.08
|109.98
|42.17
|0.58
|0.27
|3.69
|23.20
|-25.12
|15.84
|-56.18
|-0.39
|-9.51
|10.89
|26.20
|37.40
|50.74
|50.74
|-3.98
|0.05
|16.10
|28.14
|49.92
|104.65
|54.73
|5.78
|1.95
|17.48
|37.67
|26.03
|31.61
|45.57
|-0.91
|10.58
|30.72
|40.09
|29.74
|15.49
|15.49
|1.21
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-2.17
|-1.41
|485.97
|482.58
|4.72
|5.36
|8.75
|-3.81
|-27.81
|3.42
|-4.07
|-3.00
|11.78
|14.53
|94.32
|39.23
|92.45
|92.45
|4.08
|-35.74
|-10.74
|16.13
|9.55
|9.55
|9.55
|0.84
|14.05
|27.58
|27.22
|63.22
|106.42
|-36.35
|10.41
|54.57
|197.00
|984.46
|722.66
|4,096.77
|3,523.63
|-0.41
|-3.65
|3.62
|23.79
|-11.10
|15.83
|14.34
|-0.18
|-3.62
|12.62
|-36.96
|-74.75
|1,080.14
|1,080.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Max Alert Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2004PLC144034 and registration number is 144034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of sand or gravel pits, basalt / porphyry, clay (ordinary), crushing and breaking of stone for use as a flux or raw material in lime or cement, manufacture or as building material, road metal or ballast and other materials for construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is ₹1.84 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is -0.3 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Max Alert Systems Ltd. is ₹2.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Max Alert Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is ₹3.29 and 52-week low of Max Alert Systems Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.