Max Alert Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2004PLC144034 and registration number is 144034. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of sand or gravel pits, basalt / porphyry, clay (ordinary), crushing and breaking of stone for use as a flux or raw material in lime or cement, manufacture or as building material, road metal or ballast and other materials for construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.