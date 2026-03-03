Here's the live share price of Matrix Geo Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Matrix Geo Solutions has declined 4.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.31%.
Matrix Geo Solutions’s current P/E of 17.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Matrix Geo Solutions
|-4.13
|-8.05
|-12.95
|-19.31
|-19.31
|-6.90
|-4.20
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Matrix Geo Solutions has declined 19.31% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Matrix Geo Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.91
|81.56
|10
|82.08
|81.91
|20
|82.56
|83.39
|50
|88.63
|88.08
|100
|88.23
|0
|200
|44.12
|0
In the latest quarter, Matrix Geo Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.50%, FII holding fell to 1.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Matrix Geo Solutions fact sheet for more information
Matrix Geo Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74909DL2008PLC180850 and registration number is 180850. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Matrix Geo Solutions is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Matrix Geo Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Matrix Geo Solutions is ₹116.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Matrix Geo Solutions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Matrix Geo Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Matrix Geo Solutions is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of Matrix Geo Solutions is ₹73.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Matrix Geo Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.05% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, -19.31% over 1 year, -6.9% across 3 years, and -4.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Matrix Geo Solutions are 17.01 and 1.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.