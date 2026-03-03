Facebook Pixel Code
Matrix Geo Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

MATRIX GEO SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Matrix Geo Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Matrix Geo Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.55₹120.00
₹80.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹80.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Matrix Geo Solutions has declined 4.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -19.31%.

Matrix Geo Solutions’s current P/E of 17.01x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Matrix Geo Solutions Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Matrix Geo Solutions		-4.13-8.05-12.95-19.31-19.31-6.90-4.20
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Matrix Geo Solutions has declined 19.31% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Matrix Geo Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Matrix Geo Solutions Financials

Matrix Geo Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.9181.56
1082.0881.91
2082.5683.39
5088.6388.08
10088.230
20044.120

Matrix Geo Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Matrix Geo Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.50%, FII holding fell to 1.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Matrix Geo Solutions Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Matrix Geo Solutions fact sheet for more information

About Matrix Geo Solutions

Matrix Geo Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74909DL2008PLC180850 and registration number is 180850. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Meenal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harshada Kulkarni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Atishay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Matrix Geo Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Matrix Geo Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Matrix Geo Solutions is ₹80.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Matrix Geo Solutions?

The Matrix Geo Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Matrix Geo Solutions?

The market cap of Matrix Geo Solutions is ₹116.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Matrix Geo Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Matrix Geo Solutions are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Matrix Geo Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Matrix Geo Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Matrix Geo Solutions is ₹120.00 and 52-week low of Matrix Geo Solutions is ₹73.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Matrix Geo Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Matrix Geo Solutions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.05% for the past month, -12.95% over 3 months, -19.31% over 1 year, -6.9% across 3 years, and -4.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Matrix Geo Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Matrix Geo Solutions are 17.01 and 1.78 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Matrix Geo Solutions News

