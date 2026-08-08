What is the share price of Matrimony.com? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Matrimony.com is ₹482.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Matrimony.com? The Matrimony.com is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Matrimony.com? The market cap of Matrimony.com is ₹997.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Matrimony.com? Today’s highest and lowest price of Matrimony.com are ₹485.10 and ₹447.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Matrimony.com? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Matrimony.com stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Matrimony.com is ₹573.95 and 52-week low of Matrimony.com is ₹363.30 as on .

How has the Matrimony.com performed historically in terms of returns? The Matrimony.com has shown returns of 7.16% over the past day, 8.94% for the past month, 11.51% over 3 months, -9.19% over 1 year, -10.46% across 3 years, and -15.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Matrimony.com? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Matrimony.com are 29.19 and 4.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global