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Matrimony.com Share Price

NSE
BSE

MATRIMONY.COM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Matrimony.com along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹482.00 Closed
7.16₹ 32.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Matrimony.com Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹447.05₹485.10
₹482.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹363.30₹573.95
₹482.00
Open Price
₹451.55
Prev. Close
₹449.80
Volume
4,501

Source: Dion Global

Matrimony.com Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Matrimony.com		10.788.9411.51-10.75-9.19-10.46-15.67
Info Edge (India)		0.286.0625.274.40-9.698.442.90
IndiaMART InterMESH		-2.53-8.80-16.16-21.99-31.57-17.91-13.49
Just Dial		-4.9423.2525.26-2.27-18.32-4.55-6.83
Odigma Consultancy Solutions		1.64-7.19-15.64-24.74-32.36-45.55-30.56
Jupiter Infomedia		-2.52-8.62-20.3014.56-6.9334.3715.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Matrimony.com has declined 9.19% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-9.69%), IndiaMART InterMESH (-31.57%), Just Dial (-18.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Matrimony.com has underperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (2.90%) and IndiaMART InterMESH (-13.49%).

Matrimony.com Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Matrimony.com Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5433.89430.15
10431.16430.82
20432.63428.98
50416.48424.78
100419.45432.79
200466.18457.65

Source: Dion Global

Matrimony.com Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Matrimony.com saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.43%, while DII stake decreased to 5.17%, FII holding fell to 19.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Matrimony.com Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,27,8710.385.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Matrimony.com Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTMatrimony.com - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTMatrimony.com - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 03:43 AM IST ISTMatrimony.com - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 18, 2026, 03:37 AM IST ISTMatrimony.com - Notice Of The Annual General Meeting Scheduled On August 11, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 03:24 AM IST ISTMatrimony.com - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Matrimony.com

Matrimony.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2001PLC047432 and registration number is 047432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 479.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Murugavel Janakiraman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Murugavel
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Chinni Krishnan Ranganathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sawhney
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S M Sundaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Akila Krishnakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Matrimony.com Share Price

What is the share price of Matrimony.com?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Matrimony.com is ₹482.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Matrimony.com?

The Matrimony.com is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Matrimony.com?

The market cap of Matrimony.com is ₹997.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Matrimony.com?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Matrimony.com are ₹485.10 and ₹447.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Matrimony.com?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Matrimony.com stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Matrimony.com is ₹573.95 and 52-week low of Matrimony.com is ₹363.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Matrimony.com performed historically in terms of returns?

The Matrimony.com has shown returns of 7.16% over the past day, 8.94% for the past month, 11.51% over 3 months, -9.19% over 1 year, -10.46% across 3 years, and -15.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Matrimony.com?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Matrimony.com are 29.19 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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