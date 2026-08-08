Here's the live share price of Matrimony.com along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Matrimony.com
|10.78
|8.94
|11.51
|-10.75
|-9.19
|-10.46
|-15.67
|Info Edge (India)
|0.28
|6.06
|25.27
|4.40
|-9.69
|8.44
|2.90
|IndiaMART InterMESH
|-2.53
|-8.80
|-16.16
|-21.99
|-31.57
|-17.91
|-13.49
|Just Dial
|-4.94
|23.25
|25.26
|-2.27
|-18.32
|-4.55
|-6.83
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|1.64
|-7.19
|-15.64
|-24.74
|-32.36
|-45.55
|-30.56
|Jupiter Infomedia
|-2.52
|-8.62
|-20.30
|14.56
|-6.93
|34.37
|15.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Matrimony.com has declined 9.19% compared to peers like Info Edge (India) (-9.69%), IndiaMART InterMESH (-31.57%), Just Dial (-18.32%). From a 5 year perspective, Matrimony.com has underperformed peers relative to Info Edge (India) (2.90%) and IndiaMART InterMESH (-13.49%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|433.89
|430.15
|10
|431.16
|430.82
|20
|432.63
|428.98
|50
|416.48
|424.78
|100
|419.45
|432.79
|200
|466.18
|457.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Matrimony.com saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.43%, while DII stake decreased to 5.17%, FII holding fell to 19.20%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,27,871
|0.38
|5.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Matrimony.com - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Matrimony.com - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:43 AM IST IST
|Matrimony.com - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:37 AM IST IST
|Matrimony.com - Notice Of The Annual General Meeting Scheduled On August 11, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:24 AM IST IST
|Matrimony.com - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Matrimony.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2001PLC047432 and registration number is 047432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 479.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Matrimony.com is ₹482.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Matrimony.com is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Matrimony.com is ₹997.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Matrimony.com are ₹485.10 and ₹447.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Matrimony.com stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Matrimony.com is ₹573.95 and 52-week low of Matrimony.com is ₹363.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Matrimony.com has shown returns of 7.16% over the past day, 8.94% for the past month, 11.51% over 3 months, -9.19% over 1 year, -10.46% across 3 years, and -15.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Matrimony.com are 29.19 and 4.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global