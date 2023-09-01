Follow Us

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MATRIMONY.COM LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹635.75 Closed
-0.9-5.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Matrimony.com Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹629.05₹644.80
₹635.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹500.10₹723.65
₹635.75
Open Price
₹644.80
Prev. Close
₹641.55
Volume
16,551

Matrimony.com Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1644.55
  • R2652.55
  • R3660.3
  • Pivot
    636.8
  • S1628.8
  • S2621.05
  • S3613.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5626.21641.63
  • 10625.29643.35
  • 20623.21645.93
  • 50672.6639.05
  • 100731.99621.07
  • 200747.14620.78

Matrimony.com Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

Matrimony.com Ltd. Share Holdings

Matrimony.com Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund4,75,6430.4831.21
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan - Regular Plan2,32,5570.8815.26
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan - Regular Plan2,11,2160.9313.86
ICICI Prudential ESG Fund1,57,8160.810.36
Tata Digital India Fund55,7220.053.66
Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan - Regular Plan9,6590.380.63

Matrimony.com Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Matrimony.com Ltd.

Matrimony.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2001PLC047432 and registration number is 047432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 444.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Murugavel Janakiraman
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chinni Krishnan Ranganathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Murugavel
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. George Zacharias
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Shripad Sarwate
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Akila Krishnakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. S M Sundaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Matrimony.com Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Matrimony.com Ltd.?

The market cap of Matrimony.com Ltd. is ₹1,415.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Matrimony.com Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Matrimony.com Ltd. is 29.09 and PB ratio of Matrimony.com Ltd. is 3.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Matrimony.com Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Matrimony.com Ltd. is ₹635.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Matrimony.com Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Matrimony.com Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Matrimony.com Ltd. is ₹723.65 and 52-week low of Matrimony.com Ltd. is ₹500.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

