Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|4,75,643
|0.48
|31.21
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Moderate Plan - Regular Plan
|2,32,557
|0.88
|15.26
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Progressive Plan - Regular Plan
|2,11,216
|0.93
|13.86
|ICICI Prudential ESG Fund
|1,57,816
|0.8
|10.36
|Tata Digital India Fund
|55,722
|0.05
|3.66
|Tata Retirement Savings Fund - Conservative Plan - Regular Plan
|9,659
|0.38
|0.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Matrimony.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2001PLC047432 and registration number is 047432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 444.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Matrimony.com Ltd. is ₹1,415.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Matrimony.com Ltd. is 29.09 and PB ratio of Matrimony.com Ltd. is 3.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Matrimony.com Ltd. is ₹635.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Matrimony.com Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Matrimony.com Ltd. is ₹723.65 and 52-week low of Matrimony.com Ltd. is ₹500.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.