Matrimony.com Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090TN2001PLC047432 and registration number is 047432. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of web sites that use a search engine to generate and maintain extensive databases of internet addresses and content in an easily searchable format. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 444.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.