Matrimony.com bets on app in 8 languages to take on competition

Chennai-based consumer internet company Matrimony.com, popular for its online match-making services, said its business is witnessing an intense competition in the North and some parts of the Western markets in the country. Deep discounts on subscription packages and heightened marketing spend by competition in those markets have impacted the overall growth of the company in the match-making segment, said Murugavel Janakiraman, MD, Matrimony.com.

“The company has launched a mobile app (lite version) with vernacular options in 8 languages on June 18 and is establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE. Coupled with these initiatives and higher marketing spend in the coming quarters, we expect to get back to a much healthier growth,” Janakiraman said while releasing the company’s Q1 results recently.

The company’s matchmaking segment’s revenue stood at `85.9 crore against `79 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 8.8%. Free registrations in the current quarter exceeded the one-million-mark and grew by 13.3% over the corresponding quarter.

On the overall profiles added for the quarter, 60% were posted by singles themselves, 17% of the profiles were added by parents and 23% of the profiles were by siblings, relatives and others. Around 27,000 success stories have been reported to the company in Q1. Ebitda for the quarter was at `27.7 crore against `26.1 crore, according to a company statement.

As part of its growth strategy, Matrimony.com will contine to invest on mobile platforms with a view to expanding the user base. It will also continue to expand into marriage services, said an investor presentation by the company.

The company had achieved a consolidated revenue of `89.6 crore for the first quarter, a growth of 6.8% against the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Ebitda for the quarter was at `21.2 crore against `19.7 crore, registering a growth of 7.2%. The Ebitda margin for the quarter was at 23.6% and is akin with the corresponding quarter of the previous year; despite the increased marketing spend of 14.9% q-o-q. The company’s consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter was at `15.6 crore against `14.9 crore.

Portal obtains HC injunction against websites misrepresenting its brands

The Madras High Court has granted an injunction in favour of Matrimony.com against websites including besttamilmatrimony.com, multitamilmatrimony.com and rajatamilmatrimony.com for the violation of the trademark tamilmatrimony and its domain name, according to a company statement.

TamilMatrimony is one of leading brands of Matrimony.com. The company’s move comes close on the heels of some matrimony service players trying to create confusion in the minds of people by deliberately using the Matrimony.com brand names in their domain name, on the websites, meta tags on site and on the app store. The company pursued legal action to protect its trademarks and misrepresentation of the company’s brands which have earned enormous goodwill and brand reputation over nearly two decades.

“In order to protect our brands and prohibit unauthorised use of our trademarks, violation of our domain name and to prevent any damage to our brand reputation, we will actively pursue legal action against any company or individual who attempts to misuse the reputation of our long standing brands on which we have invested heavily over the past two decades,” said S Ravichandran, GM, legal & regulatory, Matrimony.com.