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Mathew Easow Research Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

MATHEW EASOW RESEARCH SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mathew Easow Research Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.17 Closed
4.96₹ 0.67
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mathew Easow Research Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.17₹14.17
₹14.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.88₹14.81
₹14.17
Open Price
₹14.17
Prev. Close
₹13.50
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Mathew Easow Research Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mathew Easow Research Securities		00.435.4310.3623.7626.3811.02
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mathew Easow Research Securities has gained 23.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mathew Easow Research Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Mathew Easow Research Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mathew Easow Research Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.7313.67
1013.1613.25
2012.5312.76
5011.9912.06
10011.2311.28
2009.8110.19

Source: Dion Global

Mathew Easow Research Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mathew Easow Research Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.61%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mathew Easow Research Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTMathew Easow - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclos
Jul 08, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTMathew Easow - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTMathew Easow - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
May 22, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTMathew Easow - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Excha
Apr 07, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTMathew Easow - SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 Dated November 26, 2018Fund Raising By Issuance Of Debt Securiti

Source: Dion Global

About Mathew Easow Research Securities

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910WB1994PLC064483 and registration number is 064483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Beda Nand Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pritha Sinha Pandey
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Bhagat
    Director
  • Mr. Pratim Priya Das Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Mathew Easow Research Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Mathew Easow Research Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹14.17 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mathew Easow Research Securities?

The Mathew Easow Research Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities?

The market cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹9.42 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mathew Easow Research Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mathew Easow Research Securities are ₹14.17 and ₹14.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mathew Easow Research Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mathew Easow Research Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹14.81 and 52-week low of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹10.88 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Mathew Easow Research Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mathew Easow Research Securities has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 5.43% over 3 months, 23.76% over 1 year, 26.38% across 3 years, and 11.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities are 116.15 and 0.66 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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