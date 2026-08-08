What is the share price of Mathew Easow Research Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹14.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Mathew Easow Research Securities? The Mathew Easow Research Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities? The market cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹9.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mathew Easow Research Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mathew Easow Research Securities are ₹14.17 and ₹14.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mathew Easow Research Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mathew Easow Research Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹14.81 and 52-week low of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹10.88 as on .

How has the Mathew Easow Research Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Mathew Easow Research Securities has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 5.43% over 3 months, 23.76% over 1 year, 26.38% across 3 years, and 11.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities are 116.15 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global