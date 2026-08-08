Here's the live share price of Mathew Easow Research Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mathew Easow Research Securities
|0
|0.43
|5.43
|10.36
|23.76
|26.38
|11.02
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mathew Easow Research Securities has gained 23.76% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Mathew Easow Research Securities has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.73
|13.67
|10
|13.16
|13.25
|20
|12.53
|12.76
|50
|11.99
|12.06
|100
|11.23
|11.28
|200
|9.81
|10.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mathew Easow Research Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.61%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Mathew Easow - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclos
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Mathew Easow - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|Mathew Easow - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Mathew Easow - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Excha
|Apr 07, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Mathew Easow - SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 Dated November 26, 2018Fund Raising By Issuance Of Debt Securiti
Source: Dion Global
Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910WB1994PLC064483 and registration number is 064483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹14.17 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Mathew Easow Research Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹9.42 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mathew Easow Research Securities are ₹14.17 and ₹14.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mathew Easow Research Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹14.81 and 52-week low of Mathew Easow Research Securities is ₹10.88 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Mathew Easow Research Securities has shown returns of 4.96% over the past day, 0.43% for the past month, 5.43% over 3 months, 23.76% over 1 year, 26.38% across 3 years, and 11.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities are 116.15 and 0.66 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global