Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MATHEW EASOW RESEARCH SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.56 Closed
-4.93-0.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.56₹6.56
₹6.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.54₹7.92
₹6.56
Open Price
₹6.56
Prev. Close
₹6.90
Volume
2,178

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.56
  • R26.56
  • R36.56
  • Pivot
    6.56
  • S16.56
  • S26.56
  • S36.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.296.99
  • 105.197.05
  • 205.87.06
  • 506.626.83
  • 1007.856.61
  • 2007.566.9

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.12-10.504.134.46-3.10-7.61-71.48
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.

Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74910WB1994PLC064483 and registration number is 064483. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Beda Nand Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pritha Sinha Pandey
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Bhagat
    Director
  • Mr. Pratim Priya Das Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is ₹4.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is 107.54 and PB ratio of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is ₹6.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is ₹7.92 and 52-week low of Mathew Easow Research Securities Ltd. is ₹4.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data