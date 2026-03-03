Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Master Components Share Price

NSE
BSE

MASTER COMPONENTS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Master Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹316.00 Closed
3.23₹ 9.90
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Master Components Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹316.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹258.40₹436.00
₹316.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹306.10

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Master Components has gained 17.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.25%.

Master Components’s current P/E of 15.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Master Components Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Master Components		-1.25-2.77-14.18-10.7619.2531.1117.65
Supreme Industries		-0.187.4519.92-14.6111.9313.5413.39
Shaily Engineering Plastics		0.12-0.51-22.81-11.3526.17104.8336.99
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		2.57-2.325.62-2.2853.3443.6644.98
Ddev Plastiks Industries		-4.52-9.36-6.28-17.5221.410.550.33
Nilkamal		-3.46-4.48-3.24-13.31-11.69-9.82-6.46
Mold-Tek Packaging		-0.100.77-7.76-32.9926.37-16.157.29
All Time Plastics		-7.70-8.95-18.36-25.20-20.06-7.19-4.38
Dhunseri Ventures		-8.22-11.14-19.52-32.37-21.420.9919.56
Arrow Greentech		-5.37-13.58-24.43-30.32-22.6528.9339.30
Pyramid Technoplast		-7.68-9.38-13.61-17.49-7.00-7.63-4.65
TPL Plastech		-7.783.56-3.13-16.77-12.4726.8231.28
Plastiblends India		-5.81-8.81-15.57-28.28-28.74-4.91-10.79
Cool Caps Industries		-16.01-25.34-63.49-66.28-66.85-18.8748.89
Brand Concepts		-7.52-15.47-25.45-13.42-33.004.1460.60
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-6.66-8.58-29.29-42.44-34.564.02-12.80
Avro India		8.055.13-3.65-9.86-13.94-1.1960.82
Mega Flex Plastics		4.6527.3033.00150.00149.3158.6618.95
Fiberweb (India)		-0.76-2.949.49-8.746.055.99-3.01
Purv Flexipack		-12.33-22.65-43.44-38.15-52.68-40.28-26.61

Over the last one year, Master Components has gained 19.25% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Master Components has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).

Master Components Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Master Components Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5312.62312.15
10313.85313.27
20314.05316.24
50333.51328.36
100347.01337.29
200341.42326.28

Master Components Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Master Components saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.10%, while DII stake increased to 2.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Master Components Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Master Components fact sheet for more information

About Master Components

Master Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28900MH1999PLC123308 and registration number is 123308. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mudduraj Chandrashekhar Kulkarni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Hanamant Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rajeshwari Mudduraj Kulkarni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anagha Shrikant Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jayantibhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganapathi Mala Joshy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Master Components Share Price

What is the share price of Master Components?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Master Components is ₹316.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Master Components?

The Master Components is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Master Components?

The market cap of Master Components is ₹126.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Master Components?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Master Components are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Master Components?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Master Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Master Components is ₹436.00 and 52-week low of Master Components is ₹258.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Master Components performed historically in terms of returns?

The Master Components has shown returns of 3.23% over the past day, -2.77% for the past month, -14.18% over 3 months, 19.25% over 1 year, 31.11% across 3 years, and 17.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Master Components?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Master Components are 15.68 and 3.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Master Components News

More Master Components News
icon
Market Pulse