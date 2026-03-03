Here's the live share price of Master Components along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Master Components has gained 17.65% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.25%.
Master Components’s current P/E of 15.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Master Components
|-1.25
|-2.77
|-14.18
|-10.76
|19.25
|31.11
|17.65
|Supreme Industries
|-0.18
|7.45
|19.92
|-14.61
|11.93
|13.54
|13.39
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|0.12
|-0.51
|-22.81
|-11.35
|26.17
|104.83
|36.99
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|2.57
|-2.32
|5.62
|-2.28
|53.34
|43.66
|44.98
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|-4.52
|-9.36
|-6.28
|-17.52
|21.41
|0.55
|0.33
|Nilkamal
|-3.46
|-4.48
|-3.24
|-13.31
|-11.69
|-9.82
|-6.46
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|-0.10
|0.77
|-7.76
|-32.99
|26.37
|-16.15
|7.29
|All Time Plastics
|-7.70
|-8.95
|-18.36
|-25.20
|-20.06
|-7.19
|-4.38
|Dhunseri Ventures
|-8.22
|-11.14
|-19.52
|-32.37
|-21.42
|0.99
|19.56
|Arrow Greentech
|-5.37
|-13.58
|-24.43
|-30.32
|-22.65
|28.93
|39.30
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-7.68
|-9.38
|-13.61
|-17.49
|-7.00
|-7.63
|-4.65
|TPL Plastech
|-7.78
|3.56
|-3.13
|-16.77
|-12.47
|26.82
|31.28
|Plastiblends India
|-5.81
|-8.81
|-15.57
|-28.28
|-28.74
|-4.91
|-10.79
|Cool Caps Industries
|-16.01
|-25.34
|-63.49
|-66.28
|-66.85
|-18.87
|48.89
|Brand Concepts
|-7.52
|-15.47
|-25.45
|-13.42
|-33.00
|4.14
|60.60
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-6.66
|-8.58
|-29.29
|-42.44
|-34.56
|4.02
|-12.80
|Avro India
|8.05
|5.13
|-3.65
|-9.86
|-13.94
|-1.19
|60.82
|Mega Flex Plastics
|4.65
|27.30
|33.00
|150.00
|149.31
|58.66
|18.95
|Fiberweb (India)
|-0.76
|-2.94
|9.49
|-8.74
|6.05
|5.99
|-3.01
|Purv Flexipack
|-12.33
|-22.65
|-43.44
|-38.15
|-52.68
|-40.28
|-26.61
Over the last one year, Master Components has gained 19.25% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (11.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (26.17%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (53.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Master Components has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (13.39%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (36.99%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|312.62
|312.15
|10
|313.85
|313.27
|20
|314.05
|316.24
|50
|333.51
|328.36
|100
|347.01
|337.29
|200
|341.42
|326.28
In the latest quarter, Master Components saw a drop in promoter holding to 67.10%, while DII stake increased to 2.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Master Components fact sheet for more information
Master Components Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28900MH1999PLC123308 and registration number is 123308. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Master Components is ₹316.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Master Components is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Master Components is ₹126.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Master Components are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Master Components stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Master Components is ₹436.00 and 52-week low of Master Components is ₹258.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Master Components has shown returns of 3.23% over the past day, -2.77% for the past month, -14.18% over 3 months, 19.25% over 1 year, 31.11% across 3 years, and 17.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Master Components are 15.68 and 3.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.