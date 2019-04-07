Massive boost for Vodafone Idea war chest: Foreign investors may pump in Rs 18,000 crore in rights issue

By: | Published: April 7, 2019 6:02 PM

"Vodafone Idea had approached government for FDI approval. The proposal has received clearance from Cabinet. It is expected that Rs 18,000 crore during the rights issue will come from foreign sources," an official said.

Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea rights, foreign investors, FDI approval, Vodafone Group, Aditya Birla GroupThe company’s Rs 25,000 crore rights issue will open on April 10.

Foreign investors are likely to invest around Rs 18,000 crore in the rights issue of Vodafone Idea, which includes a major chunk from promoter Vodafone Group, sources said. The company’s Rs 25,000 crore rights issue will open on April 10.

“Vodafone Idea had approached government for FDI approval. The proposal has received clearance from Cabinet. It is expected that Rs 18,000 crore during the rights issue will come from foreign sources,” an official said.

Also read: Why Warren Buffet did not buy Lyft IPO; legendary investor’s take on hot market issues

Any foreign funding above Rs 5,000 crore requires Cabinet approval. The Cabinet had on February 28 cleared the company’s FDI proposal. The promoter shareholders — Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group — have reiterated to the board that they intend to contribute up to Rs 11,000 crore and up to Rs 7,250 crore respectively, amounting to total of Rs 18,250 crore, as part of the rights issue. While Vodafone Group’s entire funding will be considered as foreign investment in the rights issue, Aditya Birla Group may also route funds from its foreign entities, sources said.

The board of directors of Vodafone Idea on March 20 cleared the planned Rs 25,000-crore rights issue at a price of Rs 12.50 per equity share, a steep 61 per cent discount to the prevailing market rate. In a regulatory filing, the company had said the rights entitlement ratio has been fixed at 87 equity shares for every 38 shares held by eligible shareholders of the company on the record date, that is April 2, 2019.

According to Citi Research, the successful completion of the capital raise would be positive for the company as it could strengthen the balance sheet, remove going concern risks, and help enhance network capacity and coverage.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Massive boost for Vodafone Idea war chest: Foreign investors may pump in Rs 18,000 crore in rights issue
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition