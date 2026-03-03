Here's the live share price of Mason Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mason Infratech has gained 10.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 86.25%.
Mason Infratech’s current P/E of 17.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mason Infratech
|-13.36
|-11.87
|-26.51
|-27.68
|92.05
|17.80
|10.33
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Mason Infratech has gained 92.05% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Mason Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|172.17
|164.82
|10
|173.54
|169.04
|20
|174.22
|172.58
|50
|181.6
|179.79
|100
|191.91
|184.18
|200
|184.18
|178.9
In the latest quarter, Mason Infratech saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.56%, while DII stake decreased to 5.89%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mason Infratech fact sheet for more information
Mason Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U43900MH2023PLC401571 and registration number is 401571. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mason Infratech is ₹151.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mason Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mason Infratech is ₹361.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mason Infratech are ₹158.00 and ₹127.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mason Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mason Infratech is ₹220.00 and 52-week low of Mason Infratech is ₹73.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Mason Infratech has shown returns of -3.94% over the past day, -10.52% for the past month, -26.64% over 3 months, 86.25% over 1 year, 17.8% across 3 years, and 10.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mason Infratech are 17.91 and 2.72 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.