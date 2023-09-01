Follow Us

MASK INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹57.55 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mask Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.55₹57.55
₹57.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.15₹203.35
₹57.55
Open Price
₹57.55
Prev. Close
₹57.55
Volume
2

Mask Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.55
  • R257.55
  • R357.55
  • Pivot
    57.55
  • S157.55
  • S257.55
  • S357.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5116.9756.95
  • 10120.2356.67
  • 20103.3456.87
  • 5066.3958.48
  • 10050.5962.38
  • 20043.4865.38

Mask Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.796.38-1.629.5129.18-2.79-25.21
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Mask Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Mask Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Mask Investments Ltd.

Mask Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1992PLC036653 and registration number is 036653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Sitaram Saboo
    Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Manish Saboo
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sachinkumar Pramod Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Samiksha Rajesh Nandwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Mask Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mask Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Mask Investments Ltd. is ₹17.56 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mask Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mask Investments Ltd. is 299.74 and PB ratio of Mask Investments Ltd. is 0.18 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Mask Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mask Investments Ltd. is ₹57.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mask Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mask Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mask Investments Ltd. is ₹203.35 and 52-week low of Mask Investments Ltd. is ₹40.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

