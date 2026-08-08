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Mask Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

MASK INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Mask Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹157.00 Closed
3.29₹ 5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mask Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.40₹159.50
₹157.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.94₹246.09
₹157.00
Open Price
₹144.40
Prev. Close
₹152.00
Volume
162

Source: Dion Global

Mask Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mask Investments		4.671.29-2.447.99-1.8840.2639.33
Tata Capital		1.345.0213.665.4512.043.862.30
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.38-4.03-6.931.8018.835.923.51
Aditya Birla Capital		0.930.6510.5815.6346.7030.0427.66
HDB Financial Services		-3.02-9.74-4.98-8.34-11.44-7.50-4.57
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.12-8.51-2.398.89-5.2159.1832.84
Max Financial Services		-0.11-6.93-12.30-14.59-0.5024.017.01
360 One Wam		2.891.575.072.629.6432.4423.71
Tata Investment Corporation		2.093.86-5.305.670.4939.9740.55
Anand Rathi Wealth		1.342.4116.2941.3661.7186.7270.49
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.11-4.20-7.24-5.06-11.9620.2719.92
Nuvama Wealth Management		-8.93-14.3111.4118.5618.2446.5025.75
Angel One		-2.00-13.04-9.497.5310.5224.4818.12
Computer Age Management Services		-1.091.40-5.796.943.1118.323.94
KFIN Technologies		-0.208.010.91-5.99-14.1034.7220.80
Maharashtra Scooters		6.226.117.81-0.97-5.3834.6527.86
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.4212.1714.8030.5223.8842.7343.11
JSW Holdings		6.822.18-7.44-31.27-33.9537.4818.96
JM Financial		4.34-2.81-10.77-2.46-17.7819.524.71
Edelweiss Financial Services		2.66-3.20-1.186.5422.2936.757.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mask Investments has declined 1.88% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Mask Investments has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).

Mask Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mask Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150.55149
10150.09149.72
20151.9150.61
50151.47150.65
100146.28149.88
200152.55151.04

Source: Dion Global

Mask Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mask Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mask Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mask Investments fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Mask Investments

Mask Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1992PLC036653 and registration number is 036653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayan Sitaram Saboo
    Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Manish Saboo
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Naresh Sitaram Saboo
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Samiksha Rajesh Nandwani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pragya Rahul Memani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dishant Kaushikbhai Jariwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mask Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Mask Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mask Investments is ₹157.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mask Investments?

The Mask Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mask Investments?

The market cap of Mask Investments is ₹47.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mask Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mask Investments are ₹159.50 and ₹144.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mask Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mask Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mask Investments is ₹246.09 and 52-week low of Mask Investments is ₹114.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mask Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mask Investments has shown returns of 3.29% over the past day, 1.29% for the past month, -2.44% over 3 months, -1.88% over 1 year, 40.26% across 3 years, and 39.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mask Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mask Investments are 813.47 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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