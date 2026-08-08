Here's the live share price of Mask Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mask Investments
|4.67
|1.29
|-2.44
|7.99
|-1.88
|40.26
|39.33
|Tata Capital
|1.34
|5.02
|13.66
|5.45
|12.04
|3.86
|2.30
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.38
|-4.03
|-6.93
|1.80
|18.83
|5.92
|3.51
|Aditya Birla Capital
|0.93
|0.65
|10.58
|15.63
|46.70
|30.04
|27.66
|HDB Financial Services
|-3.02
|-9.74
|-4.98
|-8.34
|-11.44
|-7.50
|-4.57
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.12
|-8.51
|-2.39
|8.89
|-5.21
|59.18
|32.84
|Max Financial Services
|-0.11
|-6.93
|-12.30
|-14.59
|-0.50
|24.01
|7.01
|360 One Wam
|2.89
|1.57
|5.07
|2.62
|9.64
|32.44
|23.71
|Tata Investment Corporation
|2.09
|3.86
|-5.30
|5.67
|0.49
|39.97
|40.55
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1.34
|2.41
|16.29
|41.36
|61.71
|86.72
|70.49
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.11
|-4.20
|-7.24
|-5.06
|-11.96
|20.27
|19.92
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-8.93
|-14.31
|11.41
|18.56
|18.24
|46.50
|25.75
|Angel One
|-2.00
|-13.04
|-9.49
|7.53
|10.52
|24.48
|18.12
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.09
|1.40
|-5.79
|6.94
|3.11
|18.32
|3.94
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.20
|8.01
|0.91
|-5.99
|-14.10
|34.72
|20.80
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.22
|6.11
|7.81
|-0.97
|-5.38
|34.65
|27.86
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.42
|12.17
|14.80
|30.52
|23.88
|42.73
|43.11
|JSW Holdings
|6.82
|2.18
|-7.44
|-31.27
|-33.95
|37.48
|18.96
|JM Financial
|4.34
|-2.81
|-10.77
|-2.46
|-17.78
|19.52
|4.71
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|2.66
|-3.20
|-1.18
|6.54
|22.29
|36.75
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mask Investments has declined 1.88% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.04%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.83%), Aditya Birla Capital (46.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Mask Investments has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.30%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.51%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150.55
|149
|10
|150.09
|149.72
|20
|151.9
|150.61
|50
|151.47
|150.65
|100
|146.28
|149.88
|200
|152.55
|151.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mask Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Mask Investments fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Mask Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993GJ1992PLC036653 and registration number is 036653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mask Investments is ₹157.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mask Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Mask Investments is ₹47.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mask Investments are ₹159.50 and ₹144.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mask Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mask Investments is ₹246.09 and 52-week low of Mask Investments is ₹114.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mask Investments has shown returns of 3.29% over the past day, 1.29% for the past month, -2.44% over 3 months, -1.88% over 1 year, 40.26% across 3 years, and 39.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mask Investments are 813.47 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global