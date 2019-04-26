Maruti Suzuki share price slumps post Q4 results; should you buy or sell stock?

By:
Published: April 26, 2019 12:55:34 PM

Shares of India's largest car-maker extended losses day after Maruti Suzuki reported a third straight quarterly decline in net profit.

Maruti Suzuki q4 financial ResultMaruti Suzuki shares slumped by 2.3% to hit the day?s low at Rs 6,749 in the morning trade on Friday.

Shares of India’s largest car-maker extended losses for the second straight day after Maruti Suzuki reported a third straight quarterly decline in net profit. Maruti Suzuki shares slumped by 2.3% to hit the day’s low at Rs 6,749 in the morning trade on Friday. Maruti Suzuki’s Q4 net profit was dented due to adverse foreign exchange rates and rising commodity prices. Maruti Suzuki’s net profit came in at Rs 1,795.60 crore, beating analyst estimates. Maruti Suzuki’s net sales came in at Rs 20,737.50 crore, up 0.7% on-year. 

Taking stock of the Q4 earnings, global brokerage firm CLSA said that demand is weak, but the valuations will find support as as the franchise is strong. The margin is up 70 basis points on-quarter, led by lower discounts. CLSA does not expect any recovery in demand in FY20. The competition in passenger vehicles remains benign. The margin may improve in the upcoming quarters, as benefit of lower commodity flows through. CLSA has a target stock price of Rs 8,000 on the shares.

Global brokerage firm Credit Suisse noted that the stock correction has been driven by earnings downgrades. The firm expects further correction in the stock price. The valuation remains steep at 21x FY21. The firm expects a margin of 12.8% in FY20. Credit Suisse has a nuetral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,300. Jefferies noted that the margin has again dissapointed, and the growth is expected to remain weak in Q1FY20. The near-term cyclical challenges provide a good entry opportunity. the shift to BS-6 is spread across FY20, well ahead of the deadline. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8,000.

For the entire year, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 18.62 lakh vehicles, registering a growth of 4.7%. The net sales were up 6.3% on-year to Rs 830,26.50 crore in FY 2018-19.  Maruti Suzuki said that the second SMG plant in Gujarat was commissioned leading to a higher depreciation expense for the fiscal year. Further, the overall market was slow and had to be supported by higher sales promotion expenses.

(Please consult your financial advisor before taking any investment related position)

