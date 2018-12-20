Maruti Suzuki share price falls 1.7% after sales target cut

Shares of India’s largest auto-maker Maruti Suzuki tanked in trade on Thursday morning. (Reuters)

Shares of India’s largest auto-maker Maruti Suzuki tanked in trade on Thursday morning, after the firm announced a sales target cut for FY19. Maruti Suzuki share price slumped by more than 1.7 per cent to Rs 7,800 on BSE this morning. After declining sales growth in the last five months despite festive season, Maruti Suzuki India said it would be unrealistic to expect a double digit growth in fiscal year (FY) 2018/19, something it had targeted at the start of the year in April.

“We registered double digit growth in the first half of the year but the third quarter has been tough. We are targeting flat sales in this quarter,” R C Bhargava, chairman, said.

The automaker on Wednesday revised its annual volume growth forecast to 8 per cent. The growth slowdown at the automaker is likely to be a worry for the entire sector on account of its 52 percent share in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices fell sharply in early trade Thursday on weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the fourth time this year, and signalled more, but slower pace of rate hikes next year.

After opening over 250 points down, the 30-share Sensex was trading 166.63 points, or 0.46 per cent, lower at 36,317.70. The index had ended 137.25 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 36,484.33 Wednesday. The NSE Nifty, too, was trading 56.70 points, or 0.52 per cent, lower at 10,910.60.