Maruti Suzuki Rating: Sell, margin pressures likely to persist for firm

Underlying demand trends remain strong; FY23-24e EPS down 11-22%; TP cut to Rs 7,000 from Rs 7,800; ‘Sell’ rating maintained

We maintain SELL rating on MSIL as we expect margin pressures to persist due to sharp increase in aluminum and precious metal prices. The company will find it challenging to completely pass on the RM impact to consumers as it may derail demand recovery, especially in entry-level segments. Owing to aggressive product launches by the company, advertisement and marketing spends are expected to remain at elevated levels, which may pose challenges with respect to cost control.

Commodity inflation to put pressure on gross margins.



Owing to the sharp jump in aluminum and precious metal prices due to the Ukraine crisis, we expect MSIL’s margin to remain under pressure over the coming quarters. Aluminum and palladium spot prices have increased by 40-55% from Q3FY22 levels. Aluminum and precious metal content form around 10% of ASPs for the company. So, we expect gross profit per vehicle to remain under pressure during H1FY23e (commodity inflation impact will come with a quarter lag).