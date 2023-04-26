Maruti Suzuki Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 2670.80 crore, revenue climbs 19% on-year to Rs 32059.60 crore

Maruti Suzuki’s revenue for the quarter ended March 2023 stood at Rs 32059.60 crore,up 19 per cent from Rs 26,740 crore in the same quarter last year.

Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday, reported its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 2670.80 crore as against the CNBCTV18 estimates of Rs 2773 crore. The company’s revenue for the quarter ended March 2023 stood at Rs 32059.60 crore,up 19 per cent from Rs 26,740 crore in the same quarter last year. Maruti Suzuki also approved a dividend of Rs 90 for equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each. Maruti Suzuki board also approved the creation of additional capacity of upto one million vehicles per year. “The total existing capacity is around 13 lakh units in Manesar and Gurugram. In addition, the company is supplied vehicles by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) under the Contract Manufacturing Agreement,” Maruti Suzuki said in the regulatory filing. It said that the rationale of the same is the ‘growth in market demand including exports’.

