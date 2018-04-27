Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2018: India’s largest automaker declares final dividend of Rs 80 per share

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2018: Following the earnings release, shares of Maruti Suzuki plunged as much as 2.1% to a day’s bottom of Rs 8759.8 on BSE. (Image: Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2018: India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki (India) on Friday while announcing the financial results for the year ended 31 March 2018 declared a dividend of Rs 80 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each. The board of directors at their meeting considered and recommended a final dividend aggregating Rs 24,166 million i.e Rs 80 per share (nominal value Rs 5 per share),” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement. Following the earnings release, shares of Maruti Suzuki plunged as much as 2.53% to a day’s bottom of Rs 8,721.1 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results 2018 Highlights

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 461,773 vehicles during the quarter, a growth of 11.4% over the same period of the previous year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 427,082 units, a growth of 11.6%. Exports were at 34,691 units. During the Quarter, the Maruti Suzuki registered a net sales of Rs. 205,943 million, up 14.4% over the same period the previous year. The operating profit was Rs 23,125 million, a growth of 24.4% over the same period previous year on account of higher sales volume, cost reduction efforts, partially offset by adverse commodity prices & higher advertisement expenses. Net profit in Q4 (2017-18) stood at Rs 18,821 million, up 10% compared to the same period last year. Increase in effective tax rate impacted net profit.

Earlier last year, Maruti Suzuki declared a dividend of Rs 75 per equity share. Today only, Maruti Suzuki shares extended gains after opening marginally higher at Rs 9,013 on BSE. The stock of Maruti Suzuki jumped as much as 2.17% to a day’s top of Rs 9,142. Maruti Suzuki commands a market capitalisation of Rs 2,70,295.2 crore on the basis of the share price of Rs 8,947.8 on BSE. With a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, Maruti Suzuki features among the club of top 10 companies by market capitalisation in India. Notably, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki shares have been one of the best performers among the blue-chip deck of Sensex and Nifty in the course of last one year. The stock of Maruti Suzuki had vastly outperformed the benchmark Nifty Auto index and all the underlying components barring Ashok Leyland in the last 12 months. Maruti Suzuki shares have risen more than 40% to Rs 8,946.45 from a share price level of Rs 6,374.05 as on 27 April 2018 on NSE.