Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India, IndiGo, Rolex Rings IPO, Glenmark Life IPO, Happiest Minds stocks in focus

Markets are likely to remain volatile this week ahead of monthly expiry and two-day US Federal Reserve meet which began Tuesday. Image: Reuters

Nifty futures were trading 23.50 points or 0.15 per cent up at 15,765.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. Markets are likely to remain volatile this week ahead of monthly expiry and two-day US Federal Reserve meet which began Tuesday. Investors will track global cues for further market direction, stock-specific action given the earnings season in progress, oil prices and rupee movement against US Dollar. “Nifty has formed a bearish Engulfing Top-like pattern. It has repeatedly failed to cross the 15962 level. With US Fed meet and F&O expiry over the next two days, we could see heightened volatility in the markets. 15632-15824 could be the band for the Nifty over the next 1-2 sessions,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India: BSE-listed companies such as ABB India, Astec Lifesciences, Birlasoft, Central Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit Financial Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, IDBI Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mahanagar Gas, Pfizer, Radico Khaitan, Ramco Systems, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Sagar Cements, SRF, Tata Coffee, TCI Express, TeamLease Services, United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, and Welspun India, are scheduled to announce their April-June quarter earnings on Wednesday.

NTPC: In a deviation from its standard practice, NTPC has invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from electricity distribution companies (discoms) and industries to purchase electricity from its “spare generation capacity”.

Equitas Holdings: The board of directors of Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFBL) has approved a scheme of amalgamation of Equitas Holdings (EHL ) with ESFBL. The scheme is awaiting approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and Sebi. EHL is the holding company of the ESFBL.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank reported a 112 per cent on-year jump in net profit to Rs 975 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, on the back of reduced provisioning and higher other income. Provisions declined 18 per cent on-year to Rs 1,844 crore, but remained flat sequentially.

IndiGo: InterGlobe Aviation posted a loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,006.9 crore from Rs 766.73 crore on-year.

Rolex Rings, Glenmark Life Sciences IPOs: Glenmark Life Sciences’ IPO oversubscribed on first day of bidding process. At the end of the day, the issue was subscribed 2.78 times. This pharma IPO will be joined by Rolex Rings today, which opens today for subscription. Rolex Rings mopped up Rs 219.3 crore from 26 anchor investors on 27 July 2021.