Stocks in focus: Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Shriram Transport Finance, Indian Hotels

Investors will keep tabs on the outcome of the US Fed meeting on June 10

Nifty futures were trading 93 points or 0.93 per cent higher at 10,101 on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-up opening for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Wednesday. Investors will keep tabs on the outcome of the US Fed meeting on June 10. On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 490.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 733.33 crore on a net basis, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.”Market set to open in green as the US futures are trading in green and Asia markets are also holding in green. The US market may remain subdued until the FMOC meeting outcome. Post the event profit booking may continue,” said Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

Stocks in focus today:

Shriram Transport Finance, Indian Hotels: Century Textiles, Dhanuka Agritech, Lyka Labs, Jamna Auto, Dwarikesh Sugar, Shriram Transport Finance, Indian Hotels and Voltamp Transformers are among 24 companies that are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Hero MotoCorp: Two-wheeler major reported 15 per cent on-year fall in net profit at Rs 620.71 crore in the January-March quarter for the financial year 2019-20. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 730.32 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it has cut production by 97.54 per cent in May at 3,714 units against 1,51,188 units in the same month of last year amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has acquired an additional 6.3 per cent stake in Bangladesh’s telecom operator Robi Axiata from Japan’s NTT Docomo. The company already has stake in Robi Axiata Ltd, following this announcement, the stake of Bharti International (Singapore) will increase to 31.3 per cent from 25 per cent at present.

Bombay Dyeing: The company reported a 96 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 48.63 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2019-20. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,253.37 crore in the same period a year ago.