Maruti Securities Ltd. Share Price

MARUTI SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.81 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maruti Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.81₹7.81
₹7.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.10₹7.81
₹7.81
Open Price
₹7.81
Prev. Close
₹7.81
Volume
0

Maruti Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.81
  • R27.81
  • R37.81
  • Pivot
    7.81
  • S17.81
  • S27.81
  • S37.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.617.14
  • 105.976.59
  • 205.076.16
  • 504.945.91
  • 1004.585.66
  • 2004.515.13

Maruti Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1646.2513.1914.85129.71424.16140.31
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Maruti Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Maruti Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maruti Securities Ltd.

Maruti Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018087 and registration number is 018087. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. B Srinivas
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sripathi Vamshi Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. B Kavitha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maruti Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Maruti Securities Ltd. is ₹3.91 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maruti Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maruti Securities Ltd. is -6.04 and PB ratio of Maruti Securities Ltd. is -0.11 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Maruti Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Securities Ltd. is ₹7.81 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Securities Ltd. is ₹7.81 and 52-week low of Maruti Securities Ltd. is ₹3.10 as on Aug 29, 2023.

