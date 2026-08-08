Here's the live share price of Maruti Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maruti Infrastructure
|0.75
|-7.06
|-23.31
|0.75
|-22.71
|-10.53
|10.22
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maruti Infrastructure has declined 22.71% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Maruti Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.74
|10.59
|10
|10.84
|10.75
|20
|11.23
|11.07
|50
|12.1
|11.61
|100
|11.8
|11.79
|200
|11.77
|12.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maruti Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Maruti Infra. - Notice Of 32Nd AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Maruti Infra. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Maruti Infra. - Shareholder Meeting- AGM On 29Th August 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Maruti Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Maruti Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1994PLC023742 and registration number is 023742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other site preparation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Infrastructure is ₹10.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maruti Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹101.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Infrastructure are ₹10.79 and ₹10.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹6.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maruti Infrastructure has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -23.31% over 3 months, -22.71% over 1 year, -10.53% across 3 years, and 10.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure are -141.60 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global