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Maruti Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Maruti Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.79 Closed
3.85₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maruti Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.21₹10.79
₹10.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.57₹15.60
₹10.79
Open Price
₹10.49
Prev. Close
₹10.39
Volume
10,352

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maruti Infrastructure		0.75-7.06-23.310.75-22.71-10.5310.22
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maruti Infrastructure has declined 22.71% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Maruti Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Maruti Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.7410.59
1010.8410.75
2011.2311.07
5012.111.61
10011.811.79
20011.7712.28

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maruti Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 47.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maruti Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTMaruti Infra. - Notice Of 32Nd AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTMaruti Infra. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTMaruti Infra. - Shareholder Meeting- AGM On 29Th August 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTMaruti Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 28, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTMaruti Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Maruti Infrastructure

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1994PLC023742 and registration number is 023742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other site preparation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 56.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nimesh D Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hiteshi N Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan A Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dipali S Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant N Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ronak A Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maruti Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Maruti Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Infrastructure is ₹10.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maruti Infrastructure?

The Maruti Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Infrastructure?

The market cap of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹101.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maruti Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Infrastructure are ₹10.79 and ₹10.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹6.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maruti Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maruti Infrastructure has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -23.31% over 3 months, -22.71% over 1 year, -10.53% across 3 years, and 10.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure are -141.60 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Infrastructure News

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