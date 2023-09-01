What is the Market Cap of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹162.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is 74.54 and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is 6.75 as on .

What is the share price of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹130.00 as on .