What is the share price of Maruti Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Infrastructure is ₹10.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Maruti Infrastructure? The Maruti Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Infrastructure? The market cap of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹101.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maruti Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Infrastructure are ₹10.79 and ₹10.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹15.60 and 52-week low of Maruti Infrastructure is ₹6.57 as on .

How has the Maruti Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Maruti Infrastructure has shown returns of 3.85% over the past day, -7.06% for the past month, -23.31% over 3 months, -22.71% over 1 year, -10.53% across 3 years, and 10.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure are -141.60 and 4.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global