MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1994PLC023742 and registration number is 023742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other site preparation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹162.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is 74.54 and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is 6.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹130.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹133.05 and 52-week low of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.