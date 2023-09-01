Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹130.00 Closed
3.224.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.60₹130.00
₹130.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.30₹133.05
₹130.00
Open Price
₹129.00
Prev. Close
₹125.95
Volume
1,278

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132.47
  • R2134.93
  • R3139.87
  • Pivot
    127.53
  • S1125.07
  • S2120.13
  • S3117.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 556.18124.97
  • 1055.55122.88
  • 2055.25119.74
  • 5054.99112.71
  • 10055.39104.06
  • 20056.4492.48

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.3615.5620.3732.69132.14616.25421.04
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100GJ1994PLC023742 and registration number is 023742. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other site preparation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nimesh D Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan A Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Hiteshi N Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nishit P Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant N Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dipali S Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹162.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is 74.54 and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is 6.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹130.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹133.05 and 52-week low of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹51.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data