Slippery ground: A $42 billion slump makes auto stocks the worst sector in India

By: |
Updated: May 3, 2019 8:10:58 AM

Passenger vehicle growth in the financial year ended March was the slowest since 2014.

automobile sector, automobile industry, stock markets, stocksA gauge of automobile companies has fallen 30 percent since reaching a record in December 2017.

India’s car stocks have lost $42 billion in value in the last 16 months, and some analysts say the rout may not be over.

A gauge of automobile companies has fallen 30 percent since reaching a record in December 2017, and is the worst-performer among 19 sector indexes in the nation’s equity market this year. That’s as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index rallied to a fresh peak last month.

A slowdown in consumption amid a cash crunch in the banking system has left carmakers with a pile of unsold vehicles in what was one of the world’s fastest-growing auto market until last year. Little surprise then that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. are among the biggest decliners on the Sensex this year, notching losses of up to 20 percent.

“Initial trends are looking weaker than expected,” Nomura Holdings Inc. analysts Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera wrote in a May 2 note. “Most companies in the sector have further earnings risks due to weaker-than-expected demand.”

Passenger vehicle growth in the financial year ended March was the slowest since 2014, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki, the nation’s largest by market share, slid for seven days through Tuesday after saying April revenue declined 17 percent from the year-ago month.

Only two of the 16 companies on the S&P BSE Auto Index have held their heads above water this year: Tata Motors Ltd., the maker of Jaguar Land Rover, rebounded last month after declining to its lowest level since 2011 in February. Bajaj Auto Ltd. is up 11 percent amid an increase in its sales of two-and-three wheelers for the year ended March by a quarter to 5 million units.

Also read: India needs to prepare as automobile sector readies for paradigm shift

Auto companies that have attractive products, are disciplined in managing their inventories and invest in research and development should still outperform during the slowdown, Pramod Kumar and Anubhav Bajpai, analysts from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. wrote in a report.

But they are still cautious: “We don’t see any relief in the near term.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Slippery ground: A $42 billion slump makes auto stocks the worst sector in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition