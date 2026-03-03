Here's the live share price of Marushika Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Marushika Technology has declined 2.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.96%.
Marushika Technology’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marushika Technology
|-2.36
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-3.80
|-2.30
|Aditya Infotech
|18.18
|16.99
|13.66
|28.34
|60.95
|17.19
|9.99
|E2E Networks
|0.65
|-5.54
|14.68
|-7.05
|30.96
|146.72
|124.85
|MosChip Technologies
|-9.04
|-11.32
|-13.29
|-6.05
|28.13
|-3.06
|-1.85
|Rashi Peripherals
|3.54
|-2.18
|8.48
|25.18
|38.91
|3.55
|2.12
|D-Link (India)
|-0.53
|-1.96
|-8.15
|-17.36
|10.11
|18.32
|29.27
|Control Print
|-1.55
|-0.90
|-14.15
|-16.87
|9.71
|9.42
|22.96
|TVS Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.69
|-31.11
|-11.35
|31.89
|3.58
|16.25
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.52
|-2.20
|-11.13
|-22.57
|-3.94
|-3.37
|4.80
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-6.78
|2.75
|-1.20
|-4.87
|-7.17
|28.70
|60.45
|Esconet Technologies
|-11.80
|-8.26
|-31.13
|-36.31
|-35.82
|-25.16
|-15.96
|EPW India
|3.22
|24.95
|11.50
|11.50
|11.50
|3.69
|2.20
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-4.72
|-6.38
|-18.23
|-40.84
|-41.27
|-25.20
|-10.38
|Slone Infosystems
|2.85
|-19.59
|-37.27
|-36.58
|-23.42
|16.25
|9.46
|Newjaisa Technologies
|-4.65
|-3.53
|-47.35
|-58.38
|-73.93
|-38.59
|-25.36
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-3.51
|-20.58
|-30.30
|-35.76
|-6.97
|-23.30
|-38.15
|Compuage Infocom
|-4.29
|-0.74
|-25.56
|-38.25
|-35.89
|-56.34
|-41.19
Over the last one year, Marushika Technology has declined 10.96% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Marushika Technology has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.8
|103.75
|10
|63.3
|0
|20
|31.65
|0
|50
|12.66
|0
|100
|6.33
|0
|200
|3.17
|0
Marushika Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099DL2010PLC205156 and registration number is 205156. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marushika Technology is ₹101.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Marushika Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Marushika Technology is ₹86.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marushika Technology are ₹107.20 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marushika Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marushika Technology is ₹123.00 and 52-week low of Marushika Technology is ₹98.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Marushika Technology has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -10.96% for the past month, -10.96% over 3 months, -10.96% over 1 year, -3.8% across 3 years, and -2.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marushika Technology are 0.00 and 4.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.