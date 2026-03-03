Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Marushika Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARUSHIKA TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Marushika Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.50 Closed
-1.60₹ -1.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Marushika Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹107.20
₹101.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.25₹123.00
₹101.50
Open Price
₹103.15
Prev. Close
₹103.15
Volume
16,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Marushika Technology has declined 2.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -10.96%.

Marushika Technology’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Marushika Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marushika Technology		-2.36-10.96-10.96-10.96-10.96-3.80-2.30
Aditya Infotech		18.1816.9913.6628.3460.9517.199.99
E2E Networks		0.65-5.5414.68-7.0530.96146.72124.85
MosChip Technologies		-9.04-11.32-13.29-6.0528.13-3.06-1.85
Rashi Peripherals		3.54-2.188.4825.1838.913.552.12
D-Link (India)		-0.53-1.96-8.15-17.3610.1118.3229.27
Control Print		-1.55-0.90-14.15-16.879.719.4222.96
TVS Electronics		-1.87-10.69-31.11-11.3531.893.5816.25
HCL Infosystems		-4.52-2.20-11.13-22.57-3.94-3.374.80
DC Infotech and Communication		-6.782.75-1.20-4.87-7.1728.7060.45
Esconet Technologies		-11.80-8.26-31.13-36.31-35.82-25.16-15.96
EPW India		3.2224.9511.5011.5011.503.692.20
Ducon Infratechnologies		-4.72-6.38-18.23-40.84-41.27-25.20-10.38
Slone Infosystems		2.85-19.59-37.27-36.58-23.4216.259.46
Newjaisa Technologies		-4.65-3.53-47.35-58.38-73.93-38.59-25.36
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-3.51-20.58-30.30-35.76-6.97-23.30-38.15
Compuage Infocom		-4.29-0.74-25.56-38.25-35.89-56.34-41.19

Over the last one year, Marushika Technology has declined 10.96% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Marushika Technology has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).

Marushika Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Marushika Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.8103.75
1063.30
2031.650
5012.660
1006.330
2003.170

Marushika Technology Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Marushika Technology

Marushika Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62099DL2010PLC205156 and registration number is 205156. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Monicca Agarwaal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonika Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jindal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir Jha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marushika Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Marushika Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marushika Technology is ₹101.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Marushika Technology?

The Marushika Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marushika Technology?

The market cap of Marushika Technology is ₹86.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marushika Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marushika Technology are ₹107.20 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marushika Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marushika Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marushika Technology is ₹123.00 and 52-week low of Marushika Technology is ₹98.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Marushika Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marushika Technology has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -10.96% for the past month, -10.96% over 3 months, -10.96% over 1 year, -3.8% across 3 years, and -2.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marushika Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marushika Technology are 0.00 and 4.16 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Marushika Technology News

More Marushika Technology News
icon
Market Pulse