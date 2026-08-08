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Martin Burn Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARTIN BURN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Martin Burn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.50 Closed
7.62₹ 3.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Martin Burn Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.50₹45.50
₹45.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.12₹77.00
₹45.50
Open Price
₹44.70
Prev. Close
₹42.28
Volume
221

Source: Dion Global

Martin Burn Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Martin Burn		5.862.25-7.48-9.02-31.998.575.48
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Martin Burn has declined 31.99% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Martin Burn has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Martin Burn Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Martin Burn Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.8743.41
1043.7443.62
2043.8443.73
5043.9444.14
10044.7545.64
20049.9449.56

Source: Dion Global

Martin Burn Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Martin Burn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Martin Burn Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTMartin Burn - Closure Of Share Transfer Books
Aug 05, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTMartin Burn - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTMartin Burn - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTMartin Burn - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTMartin Burn - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30-06-26

Source: Dion Global

About Martin Burn

Martin Burn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1946PLC013641 and registration number is 013641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kedar Nath Fatehpuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Fatehpuria
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Fatehpuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh Hansraj Poddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Kumar Khetan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Tibrewal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Martin Burn Share Price

What is the share price of Martin Burn?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Martin Burn is ₹45.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Martin Burn?

The Martin Burn is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Martin Burn?

The market cap of Martin Burn is ₹23.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Martin Burn?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Martin Burn are ₹45.50 and ₹43.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Martin Burn?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Martin Burn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Martin Burn is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Martin Burn is ₹36.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Martin Burn performed historically in terms of returns?

The Martin Burn has shown returns of 7.62% over the past day, 2.25% for the past month, -7.48% over 3 months, -31.99% over 1 year, 8.57% across 3 years, and 5.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Martin Burn?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Martin Burn are 6.77 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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