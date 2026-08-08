What is the share price of Martin Burn? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Martin Burn is ₹45.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Martin Burn? The Martin Burn is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Martin Burn? The market cap of Martin Burn is ₹23.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Martin Burn? Today’s highest and lowest price of Martin Burn are ₹45.50 and ₹43.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Martin Burn? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Martin Burn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Martin Burn is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Martin Burn is ₹36.12 as on .

How has the Martin Burn performed historically in terms of returns? The Martin Burn has shown returns of 7.62% over the past day, 2.25% for the past month, -7.48% over 3 months, -31.99% over 1 year, 8.57% across 3 years, and 5.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Martin Burn? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Martin Burn are 6.77 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global