Here's the live share price of Martin Burn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Martin Burn
|5.86
|2.25
|-7.48
|-9.02
|-31.99
|8.57
|5.48
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Martin Burn has declined 31.99% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Martin Burn has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.87
|43.41
|10
|43.74
|43.62
|20
|43.84
|43.73
|50
|43.94
|44.14
|100
|44.75
|45.64
|200
|49.94
|49.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Martin Burn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Martin Burn - Closure Of Share Transfer Books
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Martin Burn - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Martin Burn - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Martin Burn - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Martin Burn - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30-06-26
Source: Dion Global
Martin Burn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1946PLC013641 and registration number is 013641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Martin Burn is ₹45.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Martin Burn is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Martin Burn is ₹23.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Martin Burn are ₹45.50 and ₹43.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Martin Burn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Martin Burn is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Martin Burn is ₹36.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Martin Burn has shown returns of 7.62% over the past day, 2.25% for the past month, -7.48% over 3 months, -31.99% over 1 year, 8.57% across 3 years, and 5.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Martin Burn are 6.77 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global