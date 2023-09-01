Follow Us

MARTIN BURN LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.10 Closed
0.110.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Martin Burn Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.01₹48.88
₹46.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.10₹55.00
₹46.10
Open Price
₹46.01
Prev. Close
₹46.05
Volume
6,889

Martin Burn Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.98
  • R249.87
  • R350.85
  • Pivot
    47
  • S145.11
  • S244.13
  • S342.24

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.3144.31
  • 1037.3341.66
  • 2036.6639.43
  • 5037.1838.39
  • 10037.0238.6
  • 20043.6438.77

Martin Burn Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.2131.7115.0826.2718.21100.43-7.15
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Martin Burn Ltd. Share Holdings

Martin Burn Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Martin Burn Ltd.

Martin Burn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1946 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1946PLC013641 and registration number is 013641. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kedar Nath Fatehpuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Fatehpuria
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Fatehpuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Khetan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Tibrewal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh Hansraj Poddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Martin Burn Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Martin Burn Ltd.?

The market cap of Martin Burn Ltd. is ₹23.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Martin Burn Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Martin Burn Ltd. is 22.71 and PB ratio of Martin Burn Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Martin Burn Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Martin Burn Ltd. is ₹46.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Martin Burn Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Martin Burn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Martin Burn Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Martin Burn Ltd. is ₹31.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

