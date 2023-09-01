Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.80
|-10.45
|-17.45
|18.50
|56.59
|566.67
|45.04
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Marshall Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PB1994PLC014605 and registration number is 014605. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Marshall Machines Ltd. is ₹81.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Marshall Machines Ltd. is -15.08 and PB ratio of Marshall Machines Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marshall Machines Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marshall Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marshall Machines Ltd. is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Marshall Machines Ltd. is ₹24.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.