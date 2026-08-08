Here's the live share price of Marshall Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Marshall Machines
|0
|-4.21
|-27.20
|-63.01
|-83.50
|-46.03
|-20.99
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Marshall Machines has declined 83.50% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Marshall Machines has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.84
|3.83
|10
|3.96
|4.14
|20
|4.86
|5.11
|50
|8.32
|7.74
|100
|11.44
|11.22
|200
|18.26
|16.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Marshall Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marshall Machines fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Marshall Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PB1994PLC014605 and registration number is 014605. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marshall Machines is ₹3.64 as on Dec 29, 2025.
The Marshall Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Marshall Machines is ₹9.00 Cr as on Dec 29, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Marshall Machines are ₹3.95 and ₹3.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marshall Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marshall Machines is ₹23.62 and 52-week low of Marshall Machines is ₹3.61 as on Dec 29, 2025.
The Marshall Machines has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -4.21% for the past month, -27.2% over 3 months, -83.5% over 1 year, -46.03% across 3 years, and -20.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marshall Machines are -1.54 and 0.12 on Dec 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global