Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Marshall Machines Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MARSHALL MACHINES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.05 Closed
2.471.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Marshall Machines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.35₹57.40
₹56.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.10₹72.00
₹56.05
Open Price
₹53.45
Prev. Close
₹54.70
Volume
63,176

Marshall Machines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.22
  • R259.73
  • R362.67
  • Pivot
    55.28
  • S153.77
  • S250.83
  • S349.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.655.22
  • 1029.6356.36
  • 2028.9758.03
  • 5031.9259.9
  • 10032.1757.89
  • 20036.7151.73

Marshall Machines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.80-10.45-17.4518.5056.59566.6745.04
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Marshall Machines Ltd. Share Holdings

Marshall Machines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Marshall Machines Ltd.

Marshall Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PB1994PLC014605 and registration number is 014605. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Sarup
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sarup
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Sarup
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Archana Sarup
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satvinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Singla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sharon Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rita Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marshall Machines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Marshall Machines Ltd.?

The market cap of Marshall Machines Ltd. is ₹81.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Marshall Machines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Marshall Machines Ltd. is -15.08 and PB ratio of Marshall Machines Ltd. is 2.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Marshall Machines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marshall Machines Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marshall Machines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marshall Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marshall Machines Ltd. is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Marshall Machines Ltd. is ₹24.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data