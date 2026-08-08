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Marshall Machines Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARSHALL MACHINES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Marshall Machines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.64 Closed
-4.96₹ -0.19
As on Dec 29, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Marshall Machines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.64₹3.95
₹3.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.61₹23.62
₹3.64
Open Price
₹3.80
Prev. Close
₹3.83
Volume
59,239

Source: Dion Global

Marshall Machines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Marshall Machines		0-4.21-27.20-63.01-83.50-46.03-20.99
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Marshall Machines has declined 83.50% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Marshall Machines has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Marshall Machines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Marshall Machines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.843.83
103.964.14
204.865.11
508.327.74
10011.4411.22
20018.2616.92

Source: Dion Global

Marshall Machines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Marshall Machines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 71.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Marshall Machines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Marshall Machines fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Marshall Machines

Marshall Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29299PB1994PLC014605 and registration number is 014605. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Sarup
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prashant Sarup
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Sarup
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Archana Sarup
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Rita Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Singla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satvinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surinder Bir Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Marshall Machines Share Price

What is the share price of Marshall Machines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marshall Machines is ₹3.64 as on Dec 29, 2025.

What kind of stock is Marshall Machines?

The Marshall Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marshall Machines?

The market cap of Marshall Machines is ₹9.00 Cr as on Dec 29, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Marshall Machines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Marshall Machines are ₹3.95 and ₹3.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marshall Machines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marshall Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marshall Machines is ₹23.62 and 52-week low of Marshall Machines is ₹3.61 as on Dec 29, 2025.

How has the Marshall Machines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Marshall Machines has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -4.21% for the past month, -27.2% over 3 months, -83.5% over 1 year, -46.03% across 3 years, and -20.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marshall Machines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marshall Machines are -1.54 and 0.12 on Dec 29, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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