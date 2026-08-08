What is the share price of Marshall Machines? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Marshall Machines is ₹3.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Marshall Machines? The Marshall Machines is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Marshall Machines? The market cap of Marshall Machines is ₹9.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Marshall Machines? Today’s highest and lowest price of Marshall Machines are ₹3.95 and ₹3.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Marshall Machines? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Marshall Machines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Marshall Machines is ₹23.62 and 52-week low of Marshall Machines is ₹3.61 as on .

How has the Marshall Machines performed historically in terms of returns? The Marshall Machines has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -4.21% for the past month, -27.2% over 3 months, -83.5% over 1 year, -46.03% across 3 years, and -20.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Marshall Machines? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Marshall Machines are -1.54 and 0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global