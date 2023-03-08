Markets Wrap – Wed, 8 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex rise, rupee falls; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Domestic indices concluded Wednesday’s volatile session in the green territory. The BSE Sensex closed above 60,340 and the NSE Nifty 50 settled above 17750. Bank Nifty concluded above 41550. The top gainers of the Nifty 50 were IndusInd Bank (up 4.81%), Adani Ports (up 3.06%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.83%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.20%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 1.44%) while Bajaj Finance (down 2.20%), Hindalco (down 1.39%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.02%), Infosys (down 0.96%) and Apollo Hospital (down 0.84%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 42.95 pts or 0.24% to 17,754.40 and BSE Sensex climbed 123.63 pts or 0.21% to 60,348.09. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 226.70 pts or 0.55 to 41,577.10, Nifty Auto climbed 0.84%, Nifty IT fell 0.38%, Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.69%, Nifty Realty dipped 0.68%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Wednesday’s session mostly in red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tanked 2.35%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 1.28% and China’s Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.06% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.48%.

US Markets

The US market ended the overnight session in the red territory falling over one and a half percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.72%, S&P 500 dropped 1.53% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 1.25%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.11% to 82 against the US dollar at 3:05 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Silver futures on the multi-commodity exchange for May delivery were trading at Rs 61,843.00 down 363 points or 0.58% while Gold futures for April delivery were down 108 points or 0.20% at Rs 54,914.00 at 3:15 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 0.27% at $77.37 while Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.19% lower at $83.13 at 3:15 PM (IST).