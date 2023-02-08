Markets Wrap – Wed, 8 Feb ‘23: Stocks rise, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices surged on Wednesday after RBI MPC raised the key interest rate by 25 basis points, taking the repo rate to 6.5%. The rate hike was in line with market expectations. The Nifty closed above 17850 and Sensex settled above 60650. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Bajaj Finance (up 3.14%), UltraTech Cement (up 2.47%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.99%), Infosys (up 1.75%) and Wipro (up 1.57%) while Larsen & Toubro (down 1.62%), Bharti Airtel (down 1.31%), Axis Bank (down 0.78%), Kotak Bank (down 0.59%) and Hindustan Unilever (down 0.58%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 377.75 points or 0.63% to 60,663.79 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 150.20 pts or 0.85% to 17,871.70. All the sectoral indices concluded in green, Bank Nifty rose 0.11%, Nifty IT climbed 1.53%, Nifty Auto was up 0.24%, Nifty Metal was up 3.78% and Nifty Pharma surged 1.36%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed broadly lower on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 15.99 pts or 0.49% to 3,232.11, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 15.18 pts or 0.07% to 21,283.52 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 79.01 pts or 0.29% to 27,606.46 while South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 31.93 or 1.30% to 2,483.64.

European Markets

European markets were trading in the green. England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,922.73, up 86.20 points or 1.10% at 3:10 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 10.74 points or 0.8% at 1,347.83. France’s CAC was trading 35.50 points or 0.53% higher at 7,172.63. Germany’s DAX was up 106.41 points or 0.69% at 15,452.21.

US Markets

The US equity indices ended the overnight session in green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265.67 or 0.78% to 34,156.69, S&P 500 climbed 52.92 pts or 1.29% to 4,164.00 and Nasdaq Composite Index rose 226.34 or 1.90% to 12,113.79.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.19% to 82.53 against the US dollar at 3:10 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 57,332.00 up 75 points or 0.13% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 170 points or 0.25% at Rs 67,699.00 at 3:15 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 1.4% at $78.22 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.08% higher at $84.59 at 3:15 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:15 PM (IST) was trading at $23,209.97, up by 1.09% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $447,331,729,031. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,671.46, up by 1.96% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $204,541,192,948.