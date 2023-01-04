Markets Wrap – Wed, 4 Jan ‘23: Stocks fall, rupee rises; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Wednesday’s session in the red territory. The Sensex closed below 60,700 while the Nifty settled below 18,100. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Maruti (up 0.22%) and TCS (up 0.10%) while Tata Steel (down 2.32%), Tata Motors (down 2.09%), Power Grid (down 1.99%), Wipro (down 1.83%) and Infosys (down 1.82%) were the top laggards. “The domestic market affected by the worries in the global market, traded with deep cuts. Fears over aggressive rate hikes resurfaced ahead of the release of Fed meeting minutes, a meeting that left the door open for additional hikes. Apart from global cues, the domestic market will pay close attention to corporate earnings. India’s services PMI expanded to 58.5 in December owing to stronger growth in new business,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 636.75 points or 1.04% to 60,657.45 and NSE Nifty 50 slipped 189.60 points or 1.04%, settling at 18,042.95. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT dipped 0.98% and Nifty Bank plunged 1.07%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the green, rising 7 points or 0.22% at 3,123.52 on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 377.64 points or 1.54% to 25,716.86. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed by 647.82 points or 3.22% to 20,793.11. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 51.87 points or 0.48% to 10,744.98. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 37.30 points or 1.68% to 2,255.98.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,589.26, up 35.17 points or 0.47% at 4:00 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 14.42 points or 1.14% at 1,271.66. France’s CAC was trading 101.09 points or 1.53% higher at 6,724.98. Germany’s DAX was up 187.83 points or 1.32% at 14,372.05.

US Markets

US Stock market ended Tuesday’s session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 10.88 points or 0.03% to 33,136.37 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 79.50 points or 0.76% to 10,386.98 and the S&P 500 dipped 15.36 points or 0.40% to end at 3,824.14.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.10% to 82.8087 against the US dollar at 4:00 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 55920.00 up 390 points or 0.70% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 713 points or 1.02% at 70630.00 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were down 2.35% at $75.12 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 2.25% lower at $75.12 at 4:05 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:15 PM (IST) was trading at $16,842.99, up by 0.56% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $324,218,248,755. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,248.88, up by 2.58% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $152,819,325,181.