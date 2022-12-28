Markets Wrap – Wed, 28 Dec ‘22: Stocks fall, rupee rises; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Wednesday’s session in the red. The Sensex closed below 61,000 while the Nifty settled below 18,150. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Titan (up 2.74%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.81%), Power Grid (up 1.39%), Maruti (up 1.27%) and IndusInd Bank (up 0.72%) while Bharti Airtel (down 1.44%), Axis Bank (down 1.10%), Bajaj Finserv (down 1.08%), Tata Steel (down 0.99%) and UltraTech Cement (down 0.87%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 17.15 points or 0.03%, settling at 60,910.28 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 9.80 points or 0.05% to 18,122.50. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT dropped 0.18% and Bank Nifty fell 0.07%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended in the negative territory, down 8.17 points or 0.26% at 3,087.40 on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 305.85 points or 1.56% to 19,898.91. Nikkei 225 of Japan dipped 107.37 points or 0.41% at 26,340.50. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 121.02 points or 1.11% to 10,763.22. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 54.57 points or 2.34% to 2,278.22.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,524.74, down 51.58 points or 0.69% at 3:15 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 3.55 points or 0.28% at 1,244.17. France’s CAC was trading 11.65 points or 0.18% lower at 6,465.11. Germany’s DAX was down 38.86 points or 0.28% at 13,956.24.

US Markets

US markets ended the overnight session mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 37.63 points or 0.11% to 33,241.56 on Tuesday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 144.64 points or 1.38% to 10,353.23 and the S&P 500 dropped 15.57 points or 0.40% to end at 3,829.25.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.02% to 82.8425 against the US dollar at 3:20 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54624.00 down 373 points or 0.68% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 804 points or 1.15% at 68997.00 at 3:20 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were down 0.7% at $78.97 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 0.72% lower at $83.72 at 3:22 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:25 PM (IST) was trading at $16,674.58, down by 1.18% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $320,879,333,106. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,196.64, down by 1.88% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $146,540,289,884.