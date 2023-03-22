Markets Wrap – Wed, 22 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex, Bank Nifty rise; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude, updates

Domestic indices ended Wednesday’s session broadly in the green territory ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision announcement. The NSE Nifty 50 settled above 17150, BSE Sensex above 58200 while Bank Nifty concluded below 40000. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and Tata Consumer while the losers were BPCL, NTPC, Coal India, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises.

Indian Stock Market

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 44.40 pts or 0.26% to 17,151.90 and BSE Sensex climbed 139.91 pts or 0.24% to 58,214.59. The sectoral indices ended mostly in green. Bank Nifty rose 104.35 pts or 0.26% to 39,999.05, Nifty Financial Services climbed 0.32%, Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.83%, Nifty IT was up 0.19% and Nifty Pharma surged 1.04%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Wednesday’s session broadly in green. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.93%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.73%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.20% and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.31%.

US Markets

The US market ended the overnight session in positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.98%, S&P 500 climbing 1.30% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advancing 1.58%.

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 58,715 up 136 points or 0.23% while Silver futures for May delivery were up 433 points or 0.63% at Rs 68,827 at 3:50 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 0.73% at $69.16 while Brent Crude futures for May delivery were trading 0.69% lower at $74.80 at 3:50 PM (IST).