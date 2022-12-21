Markets Wrap – Wed, 21 Dec ‘22: Stocks fall, rupee depreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices ended Wednesday’s session in the red. The Sensex closed below 61,100 while the Nifty settled below 18,200. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Sun Pharma (up 1.73%), HCL Tech (up 0.82%), TCS (up 0.62%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.56%) and Nestle India (up 0.49%) while IndusInd Bank (down 2.37%), Bajaj Finserv (down 2.16%), Maruti (down 2.15%), UltraTech Cement (down 2.14%) and Tata Motors (down 1.88%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 635.05 points or 1.03%, settling at 61,067.24 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 186.20 points or 1.01% to 18,199.10. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT rose 0.53% while Bank Nifty fell 1.71%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended flat, with a negative bias, down 5.36 points or 0.17% at 3,068.41 on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 65.69 points or 0.34% to 19,160.49. Nikkei 225 of Japan dipped 180.31 points or 0.68% at 26,387.72. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index climbed 40.43 points or 0.37% to 10,844.69. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 4.34 points or 0.19% to 2,328.95.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,405.34, up 34.57 points or 0.47% at 3:05 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 10.86 points or 0.88% at 1,243.97. France’s CAC was trading 62.73 points or 0.97% higher at 6,513.16. Germany’s DAX was up 116.81 points or 0.84% at 14,001.07.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 92.20 points or 0.28% at 32,849.74 on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.08 points or 0.01% at 10,547.11 and the S&P 500 rose 3.96 points or 0.10% to end at 3,821.62.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.07% at 82.8150 against the US dollar at 3:12 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54996.00 up 98 points or 0.18% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 65 points or 0.09% at 69577.00 at 3:16 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were up 1.02% at $77.01 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 0.99% higher at $80.78 at 3:17 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:20 PM (IST) was trading at $16,882.10, up by 0.31% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $324,791,987,518. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,214.96, up by 0.42% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $148,824,411,012.