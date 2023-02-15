scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Markets Wrap – Wed, 15 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex rise, rupee falls; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Sensex, Nifty closed in green. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.20%, Nifty IT was up 1.13%, Nifty FMCG was up 1.03%, Nifty PSU Bank was up 0.48% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.39%.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Markets Wrap – Wed, 15 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex rise, rupee falls; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates
On Wednesday, the Sensex closed above 61,250 and the Nifty settled above 18,000.

Indian equity indices concluded Wednesday’s muted session in green. The Sensex closed above 61,250 and the Nifty settled above 18,000. The top gainers of the Sensex were Tech Mahindra (up 5.79%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.22%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.44%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.24%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.19%) while Hindustan Unilever (down 1.22%), ITC (down 1.14%), Sun Pharma (down 1.12%), HDFC (down 0.70%) and IndusInd Bank (down 0.62%) were the losers.

Made with Flourish

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 242.83 pts or 0.40% to 61,275.09 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 86.00 pts or 0.48% to 18,015.85. Sectoral indices ended broadly in green, Bank Nifty rose 0.20%, Nifty IT was up 1.13%, Nifty FMCG was up 1.03%, Nifty PSU Bank up 0.48% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.39%. 

Also Read
Also Read

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed in the red on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 12.79 pts or 0.39% to 3,280.49, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 100.91 pts or 0.37% to 27,501.86, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 37.74 pts or 1.53% to 2,427.90 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 301.59 pts or 1.43% to 20,812.17.

Made with Flourish

US Markets

The US markets concluded the overnight session mostly in red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 pts or 0.46% to 34,089.27, S&P 500 dropped 1.16 pts or 0.03% to 4,136.13 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 68.36 pts or 0.57% higher at 11,960.15.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee fell marginally by 0.05% to 82.80 against the US dollar at 4:05 PM (IST).

Also Read

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 56,161.00 down 589 points or 1.04% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 972 points or 1.47% to Rs 65,279.00 at 4:05 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were down 1.42% at $77.93 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.25% lower at $84.51 at 4:08 PM (IST).

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:14 IST