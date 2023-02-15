Markets Wrap – Wed, 15 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex rise, rupee falls; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Indian equity indices concluded Wednesday’s muted session in green. The Sensex closed above 61,250 and the Nifty settled above 18,000. The top gainers of the Sensex were Tech Mahindra (up 5.79%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.22%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.44%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.24%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.19%) while Hindustan Unilever (down 1.22%), ITC (down 1.14%), Sun Pharma (down 1.12%), HDFC (down 0.70%) and IndusInd Bank (down 0.62%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 242.83 pts or 0.40% to 61,275.09 and NSE Nifty 50 jumped 86.00 pts or 0.48% to 18,015.85. Sectoral indices ended broadly in green, Bank Nifty rose 0.20%, Nifty IT was up 1.13%, Nifty FMCG was up 1.03%, Nifty PSU Bank up 0.48% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.39%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed in the red on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 12.79 pts or 0.39% to 3,280.49, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 100.91 pts or 0.37% to 27,501.86, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 37.74 pts or 1.53% to 2,427.90 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 301.59 pts or 1.43% to 20,812.17.

US Markets

The US markets concluded the overnight session mostly in red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 pts or 0.46% to 34,089.27, S&P 500 dropped 1.16 pts or 0.03% to 4,136.13 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 68.36 pts or 0.57% higher at 11,960.15.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee fell marginally by 0.05% to 82.80 against the US dollar at 4:05 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 56,161.00 down 589 points or 1.04% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 972 points or 1.47% to Rs 65,279.00 at 4:05 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were down 1.42% at $77.93 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.25% lower at $84.51 at 4:08 PM (IST).