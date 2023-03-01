Markets Wrap – Wed, 1 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex skyrocket, rupee appreciates; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

After falling for eight consecutive sessions, domestic indices reversed the downtrend and ended the first session of March broadly in the green territory. The Nifty 50 settled above the crucial 17450 level and BSE Sensex closed above 59400. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises (up 15.78%), Hindalco (up 3.68%), UPL (up 2.79%), State Bank of India (up 2.57%) and IndusInd Bank (up 2.45%) while Britannia (down 1.83%), Power Grid (down 1.55%), Cipla (down 0.72%), BPLC (down 0.43%) and HDFC Bank (down 0.04%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 surged 146.95 pts or 0.85% to 17,450.90 and BSE Sensex settled 448.96 pts or 0.76% higher at 59,411.08. Sectoral indices ended in green with Bank Nifty jumping 429.10 pts or 1.07% closing at 40,698.15. Nifty Auto rose 0.92%, Nifty IT climbed 1.46%, Nifty Metal skyrocketed 3.96% and Nifty PSU Bank advanced 2.98%.

US Markets

The US equity indices ended the overnight session in the red territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.71%, S&P 500 dropping 0.30%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipping 0.10%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets ended in green on Wednesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 4.21%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.20% to 82.50 against the US dollar at 3:55 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading flat at Rs 55,755.00, down 1 point or 0.00% while Silver futures for May delivery rose 37 points or 0.06% to Rs 64,660.00.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were down 0.58% at $76.60 while Brent Crude futures for April delivery were trading 0.43% lower at $83.09 at 3:50 PM (IST).