Markets Wrap Up – Wed, 14 Dec ‘22: Stocks rise, rupee appreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices concluded the day slightly up. The Sensex closed above 62,670 while the Nifty settled above 18,660. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty touched a new intraday high for the second consecutive session, reaching the 44,100 level and ending 100 points higher. The top gainer of the Nifty 100 was LTI Mindtree Ltd (up 2.97%), Gail (up 2.95%), SRF (up 2.93%), Indus Tower (up 2.65%) and Hindalco (up 2.40%) while Colgate Palmolive (down 4.16%), Adani Total Gas (down 2.41%), Paytm (down 1.78%), Nestle India (down 1.62%) and ICICI Bank (down 1.28%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 144.61 points or 0.23%, settling at 62,677.91 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 52.30 points or 0.28% to 18,660.30. In the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto advanced 0.57% and Nifty FMCG fell 0.43%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended flat, rising 0.20 points or 0.01% at 3,176.53 on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed by 77.25 points or 0.39% to 19,673.45. Nikkie 225 of Japan advanced 201.36 points or 0.72% at 28,156.21. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 178.87 points or 1.61% to 11,271.36. South Korea’s KOSPI increased 26.85 points or 1.13% to 2,399.25.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,474.38, down 28.51 points or 0.38% at 3:40 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 7.55 points or 0.59% at 1,281.75. France’s CAC was trading 41.70 points or 0.62% lower at 6,703.28. Germany’s DAX was down 91.10 points or 0.63% at 14,406.79.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 103.60 points or 0.30% at 34,108.64. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 113.08 points or 1.01% at 11,256.81 and the S&P 500 increased 103.60 points or 0.30% to end at 34,108.64.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee appreciated 0.42% or 0.3475 to 82.4587 against the US dollar at 3:45 PM (IST)

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange were trading at 54650.00 down 93.00 points or 0.17% while Silver futures were up 28 points or 0.04% at 68803.00 at 3.50 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures were up 0.70% at $75.85 while Brent Crude futures were trading 0.51% higher at $81.09 at 3:50 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:50 PM (IST) was trading at Rs $$17,821.16, up by 2.39% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is Rs $342,768,537,369. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at Rs $1,323.34, up by 3.35% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of Rs $161,923,861,566.