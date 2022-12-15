Markets Wrap Up – Thu, 15 Dec ‘22: Stocks in deep red, rupee depreciates; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices concluded the day in deep red. The Sensex closed below 61,800 while the Nifty settled below 18,420. Meanwhile, Bank Nifty after touching a new high in the previous session, fell 1.25% today. The top gainers of the Nifty 100 were GODREJCP (up 1.79%), Gail (up 1.15%), Britannia (up 1.14%), Hero Motocorp (up 0.79%) and ATGL (up 0.63%) while IRCTC (down 6.50%), Ambuja Cement (down 3.98%), Tech Mahindra (down 3.81%), Bank of Baroda (down 3.81%) and HAL (down 3.10%) were the top laggards.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 878.88 points or 1.40%, settling at 61,799.03 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 245.40 points or 1.32% to 18,414.90. In the sectoral indices, Nifty IT dropped 2.11% and Nifty FMCG fell 0.88%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index ended red, falling 7.88 points or 0.25% at 3,168.65 on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped by 304.86 points or 1.55% to 19,368.59. Nikkie 225 of Japan dipped 104.51 points or 0.37% at 28,051.70. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index fell 25.74 points or 0.23% to 11,245.62. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 30.15 points or 1.26% to 2,369.10.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,461.73, down 34.40 points or 0.46% at 4:30 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 14.16 points or 1.10% at 1,271.82. France’s CAC was trading 77.12 points or 1.15% lower at 6,653.67. Germany’s DAX was down 163.03 points or 1.03% at 14,297.18.

US Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 142.29 points or 0.42% at 33,966.35. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 85.93 points or 0.76% at 11,170.89 and the S&P 500 dipped 24.33 points or 0.61% to end at 3,995.32.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.37% or 0.3038 at 82.7625 against the US dollar at 4:30 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange were trading at 54069.00 down 605 points or 0.11% while Silver futures were up 1545 points or 2.23% at 67757.00 at 4:40 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures were up 0.12% at $77.37 while Brent Crude futures were trading 0.22% higher at $82.88 at 4:40 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:50 PM (IST) was trading at Rs $17,680.95, down by 0.82% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is Rs $340,112,456,232. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at Rs $1,287.55, down by 2.87% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of Rs $157,571,182,718.