Markets Wrap Up – 8 December: Stocks rise, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic equity indices concluded the Thursday’s session marginally higher, snapping a four day losing streak. Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Hindalco were among top gainers on the Nifty, while Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Divis Lab, HDFC Life and TCS were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 160 points or 0.26%, settling at 62,570.68 while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 48.85 points or 0.26% to 18,609.35 on Thursday. In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank increased 1.16% and Nifty Auto rose 0.29%.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,484.57, down 4.62 points or 0.06% at 3:10 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 2.03 points or 0.16% at 1,270.63. France’s CAC was trading 8.67 points or 0.13% higher at 6,669.26. Germany’s DAX was up 5.79 points or 0.04% at 14,266.98.

US Markets

The S&P 500 fell 0.19% to close at 3,933.92 overnight, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.51% to conclude at 10,958.55 on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.58 points to settle at 33,597.92

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.06% or 0.0475 at 82.4337 against the US dollar at 3:20 PM (IST) according to Bloomberg data.

Gold, Silver

Gold futures contract for February delivery on the multi-commodity exchange were trading at 54,040.00 up 53 points or 0.1% while Silver futures contracts for March delivery were up 98 points or 0.15% at 66,365.00 at 3.25 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures contract for January delivery were up 1.08% at $72.79 while Brent Crude futures were trading 1.08% higher at $72.72 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:30 PM (IST) was trading at Rs $16,816.08, down by 0.15% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $323,310,743,594. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,231.40, up by 0.11% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $150,690,024,945.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai composite index fell by 2.27 points or 0.07% to conclude at 3,197.35 on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged by 635.41 points or 3.38% to 19,450.23. Nikkie 225 of Japan dropped 111.97 points or 0.40% at 27,574.43. Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index dipped 92.58 points or 0.83% to 11,105.02. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 11.73 points, or 0.49%, to close at 2,371.08.