Markets Wrap Up – 7 December: Stocks down, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Market sentiment remained weak throughout the day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, December 7 hiked key interest rates by 35 basis points to combat the rising inflation. The Sensex closed below 62,450 while the Nifty settled below 18,600.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 215.68 points or 0.34%, settling at 62,410.68 while the NSE Nifty 50 dipped 82.25 points or 0.44% to 18,560.50. In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank dropped 0.09% and Nifty Auto fell 0.80%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai SE composite index fell by 12.91 points or 0.40% to conclude at 3,199.62 on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank by 589.02 points or 3.03% to 18,852.16. Nikkie 225 of Japan dropped 199.47 points or 0.72% at 27,686.40. Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index dipped 63.59 points or 0.56% to 11,197.6. South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 10.35 points, or 0.43%, to close at 2,382.81.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,527.12, up 5.73 points or 0.08% at 3:20 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 8.14 points or 0.64% at 1,269.07. France’s CAC was trading 27.92 points or 0.42% lower at 6,659.87. Germany’s DAX was down 47.12 points or 0.33% at 14,296.07.

US Markets

The S&P 500 fell 1.44% to close at 3,941.26 overnight, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2% to conclude at 11,014.89 on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 350.76 points, or 1.03%, to settle at 33,596.34.

Also Read: Sensex ends in red, Nifty must hold above 18,650 for upside; hawkish RBI drags investor sentiment

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.16% or 0.1350 at 82.4812 against the US dollar at 4:15 PM (IST)

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange were trading at 53788.00 up 28.00 points or 0.05% while Silver futures were up 171 points or 0.26% at 65585.00 at 3.40 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures were down 1.7% at $73.14 while Brent Crude futures were trading 1.80% lower at $77.92 at 3:50 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:00 PM (IST) was trading at Rs $16,819.43, down by 0.97% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is Rs $323,389,406,116. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at Rs $1,228.98, down by 2.17% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of Rs $6,115,275,367.