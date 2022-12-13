Markets Wrap Up – 13 December: Stocks climb, rupee slips; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices concluded Tuesday’s session in green with BSE Sensex surging over 400 points and NSE Nifty settling above 18,600. From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HCL Tech and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Nestle, Tata Steel, Maruti, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were amongst the top losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 0.65%, settling at 62,533.30 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 110.85 points or 0.6% to 18,608.00 on Tuesday. In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank increased by 0.54% and Nifty Auto rose by 0.44%.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,460.07, up 14.10 points or 0.19% at 3:15 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was up 4.89 points or 0.39% at 1,274.04. France’s CAC was trading 12.57 points or 0.19% higher at 6,663.12. Germany’s DAX was up 40.78 points or 0.29% at 14,347.53.

US Markets

The S&P 500 rose 1.43% to close at 3,990.56 overnight, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.26% to conclude at 11,143.74 on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 528 points to settle at 34,005.04.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.31% or 0.2600 at 82.7988 against the US dollar at 3:30 PM (IST) according to Bloomberg data.

Gold, Silver

Gold futures contracts for February delivery on the multi-commodity exchange were trading at 54260.00 up 128 points or 0.24% while Silver futures contracts for March delivery were up 363 points or 0.54% at 68149.00 at 3.30 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures contract for January delivery was up 0.98% at $73.96 while Brent Crude futures were trading 1.28% higher at $79.05 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:35 PM (IST) was trading at Rs $17,397.74, up by 2.5% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $334,581,330,296. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $1,268.53, up by 1.29% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $156,453,179,079.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai composite index fell by 2.72 points or 0.09% to conclude at 3,176.33 on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose by 110 points or 0.57% to 19,450.23. Nikkie 225 of Japan climbed 112 points or 0.40% at 27,954.85. Taiwan’s FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index dipped 89 points or 0.61% to 14,522.96. South Korea’s KOSPI ended flat, falling 0.62 points, or 0.03%, to close at 2,372.40.