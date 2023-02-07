Markets Wrap – Tue, 7 Feb ‘23: Stocks fall, rupee flat; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic equity indices ended Tuesday’s session in the red. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Kotak Bank (up 1.59%), IndusInd Bank (up 1.22%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.90%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.61%) and Larsen & Toubro (up 0.51%) while Tata Steel (down 5.23%), ITC (down 2.65%), Sun Pharma (down 1.74%), Maruti (down 1.72%) and HCL Tech (down 1.59%) were the losers. “The Nifty index faces stiff resistance around the 17,800-17,850 zone where aggressive call writing is visible. The index needs to surpass this level on a closing basis to witness a short covering move toward the 18,200 level. The support on the lower end is at the 17,600 level and if breached will lead to a further correction towards 17,450-17,400 levels,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex fell 220.86 points or 0.37% to 60,286.04 and NSE Nifty 50 dipped 43.10 pts or 0.24% to 17,721.50. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.28%, Nifty Realty climbed 0.88%, Nifty Auto dropped 1%, Nifty IT dipped 0.33% and Nifty Metal tanked 0.26%. Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises shares surged 25% intraday to Rs 1965.50 after the Adani group a day before, said that it will prepay loans backed by pledged shares across group companies Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Adani Ports.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed broadly higher on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 9.40 pts or 0.29% to 3,248.09, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 76.54 pts or 0.36% to 21,298.70 and South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 13.51 or 0.52% to 2,451.71 while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 8.18 pts or 0.03% to 27,685.47.

European Markets

European markets were trading in the red. England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,871.73, down 31.07 points or 0.39% at 3:20 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 16.88 points or 1.25% at 1,339.16. France’s CAC was trading 94.83 points or 1.31% lower at 7,139.11. Germany’s DAX was down 132.59 points or 0.86% at 15,343.84.

US Markets

The US markets ended in red on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.99 pts or 0.10% to 33,891.02, S&P 500 lost 25.40 pts or 0.61% to 4,111.08 and Nasdaq dipped 119.50 or 1% to 11,887.45.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee traded flat, rising 0.04% to 82.70 against the US dollar.

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 57,050.00 up 95 points or 0.17% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 42 points or 0.06% at Rs 67357.00 at 4:50 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 2.01% at $75.60 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.78% higher at $82.43 at 4:50 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:50 PM (IST) was trading at $22,988.41, up by 0.80% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $443,312,557,760. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,643.52, up by 1.03% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $201,123,896,290.