Markets Wrap – Tue, 31 Jan ‘23: Stocks rise, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic indices recovered losses on Tuesday and closed in the green territory, reacting positively to the Economic Survey 2023. The BSE Sensex closed above 59,500 and the NSE Nifty 50 settled above 17,660. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra (up 3.53%), UltraTech Cement (up 3.09%), Power Grid (up 3.02%), State Bank of India (SBIN) (up 2.85%) and ITC (up 2.21%) while TCS (down 2.27%), Bajaj Finance (down 2.26%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.01%), Sun Pharma (down 1.51%) and Asian Paints (down 1.43%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex rose 49.49 pts or 0.08% to close at 59,549.90 and the Nifty 50 climbed 13.20 pts or 0.07% to 17,662.15. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.66%, Nifty Auto advanced 1.89%, Nifty Metal rose 1.52% and Nifty IT fell 1.82%, Nifty Pharma fell 0.99%. Adani Enterprises’ follow-on public offer was fully subscribed on the last day of subscription, ie, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Its shares rose over 3% closing at Rs 2975.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Tuesday’s session broadly in the red territory. China’s Shanghai Composite index ended 13.65 pts or 0.42% lower at 3,255.67, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 227.40 pts or 1.03% to 21,842.33, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 106.29 or 0.39% to 27,327.11 and South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 25.39 pts or 1.04% to 2,425.08.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,737.98, down 47.31 points or 0.61% at 2:55 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 13.35 points or 1.01% at 1,320.98. France’s CAC was trading 45.87 points or 0.64% lower at 7,051.34. Germany’s DAX was down 75.48 points or 0.49% at 15,050.60.

US Markets

The US stock market ended in red on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260.99 points or 0.77% to 33,717.09, S&P 500 dropped 52.79 pts or 1.30% to 4,017.77 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 227.90 pts or 1.96% to 11,393.81.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.61% to 81.99 against the US dollar at 3:00 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 56,885.00 down 162 points or 0.28% while Silver futures for March delivery were down 634 points or 0.93% at Rs 67,955.00 at 3:04 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were down 1.22% at $76.96 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 1.19% lower at $83.89 at 3:05 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:05 PM (IST) was trading at $22,911.02, down by 1.80% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $441,571,541,949. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,572.29, down by 1.75% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $192,415,289,414.