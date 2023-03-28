Markets Wrap – Tue, 28 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex fall, rupee gains; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Domestic indices ended Tuesday’s session in the red territory. The NSE Nifty 50 closed below 17000, BSE Sensex below 57650 and Bank Nifty concluded above 39,550. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were UPL, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Hero Motocorp and Tata Motors.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 34 pts or 0.20% to 16,951.70 and BSE Sensex dipped 40.14 pts or 0.07% to 57,613.72. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 136.60 pts or 0.35% to 39,567.90, Nifty Financial Services rose 0.27%, Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.21%, Nifty IT fell 0.88%, Nifty Metal fell 0.79%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded mostly in green with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbing 1.11%, South Korea’s KOSPI advancing 1.07%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increasing 0.15% and China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.19%.

US Markets

The US market ended the overnight session mostly in the positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.60%, S&P 500 climbing 0.16% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 0.47%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee gained 0.22% to 82.19 against the US dollar at 3:55 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 58,644 up 118 points or 0.20% while Silver futures for May delivery were down 76 points or 0.11% at Rs 69,850 at 3:55 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for May delivery were up 0.77% at $73.37 while Brent Crude futures for May delivery were trading 0.82% higher at $78.76 at 3:55 PM (IST).