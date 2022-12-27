Markets Wrap – Tue, 27 Dec ‘22: Stocks climb, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Domestic equity indices concluded Tuesday’s session in the green territory after fluctuating between gains and losses. The BSE Sensex closed above 60,900 and NSE Nifty ended above 18,100 level. Tata Steel (up 5.86%), Tata Motors (up 2.69%), Larsen Toubro (up 1.72%), Asian Paint (up 1.71%) and Wipro (up 1.59) were the top performers of the Sensex while Hindustan Unilever (down 0.83%), Nestle India (down 0.51%), ITC (down 0.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.33%) and NTPC (down 0.30%) were the top losers.

Indian stock market

The BSE Sensex climbed 361.01 points or 0.60%, settling at 60,927.43 while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 117.70 points or 0.65% to 18,132.30. In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank increased 0.54% and Nifty IT advanced 0.88%.

Asian Markets

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose marginally by 0.98% to end at 3,095.57 on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 42 points or 0.16% higher at 26,447.87. FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index rose 25.92 points or 0.24% to 10,884.24 and South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index rose marginally 15.65 points or 0.68% to 2,332.79.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 remained closed on Tuesday. At 3:30 PM (IST) Europe’s Euronext100 was trading 12.51 points or 1.01% up at 1,254.29. France’s CAC was trading 72.81 points or 1.12% higher at 6,577.71. Germany’s DAX was up 115.09 points or 0.83% at 14,056.02.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.26% to 82.8650 against the US dollar at 3:30 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at 54857.00 up 180 points or 0.33% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 1135 points or 1.64% at 70210.00 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for January delivery were up 0.50% at $79.96 while Brent Crude futures for February delivery were trading 0.69% higher at $84.50 at 3:30 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 3:35 PM (IST) was trading at $16,881.72, up by 0.21% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $324,903,721,534. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,221.65, up by 0.07% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $149,565,249,662.