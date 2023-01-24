Markets Wrap – Tue, 24 Jan ‘23: Stocks rise, rupee falls; Asia, Europe markets, Gold, Crude, Crypto updates

Indian equity indices concluded Tuesday’s volatile session flat with a positive bias. The Nifty closed above 18,100 while Sensex settled below 61,000. The top gainers of the BSE Sensex were Tata Motors (up 3.26%), Maruti Suzuki (up 3.27%), HCL Tech (up 1.37%), HDFC Bank (up 1.35%) and HDFC (up 1.04%) while Axis Bank (down 2.50%), Power Grid (down 1.76%), Tata Steel (down 1.35%), Kotak Bank (down 1.31%) and Larsen & Toubro (down 1.18%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 ended flat rising 0.25 pts settling at 18,118.30 and BSE Sensex rose 37.08 pts or 0.06% to close at 60,978.75. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.21%, Nifty Pharma dropped 0.98%, and Nifty Realty dipped 1.01% while Nifty Auto rose 1.28%, Nifty IT advanced 0.77% and Nifty FMCG climbed 0.14%. Among individual stocks, Route Mobile shares rose 13% intraday closing 7.62% higher at Rs 1229.10 after the company’s consolidated net profit jumped 84.40% to Rs 85.36 crore on a 75.16% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 985.72 crore in Q3 FY23.

Asian Markets

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the Lunar New Year holidays were observed in most of the region. Japan’s Nikkei 22 rose 393.15 pts or 1.46% ending at 27,299.19. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore were closed for a holiday.

European Markets

England’s FTSE100 was trading at 7,748.94, down 35.53 points or 0.46% at 3:30 PM (IST). Europe’s Euronext100 was down 2.29 points or 0.17% at 1,326.14. France’s CAC was trading 8.35 points or 0.12% higher at 7,040.37. Germany’s DAX was down 34.19 points or 0.23% trading at 15,068.84.

US Markets

The US equity market ended Monday’s session broadly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 254.07 or 0.76% to 33,629.56, S&P 500 climbed 47.20 pts or 1.19% to 4,019.81 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 223.98 or 2.01% settling at 11,364.41.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee depreciated 0.40% to 81.72 against the US dollar at 3:33 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for February delivery were trading at Rs 57025.00 up 210 points or 0.37% while Silver futures for March delivery were up 530 points or 0.78% at 68494.00 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for February delivery were down 0.47% at $81.24 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.36% lower at $87.87 at 4:00 PM (IST).

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC) at 4:00 PM (IST) was trading at $22,918.45, up by 0.15% in the last 24 hours. Its total market cap is $441,859,214,852. Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,623.84, down by 0.82% in the last 24 hours. It has a total market cap of $198,730,567,347.