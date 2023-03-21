Markets Wrap – Tue, 21 Mar ‘23: Nifty, Sensex surge, rupee trades flat; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude, updates

Indian benchmark equity indices closed Tuesday’s session broadly higher. The BSE Sensex closed above 58,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 settled above 17100. Bank Nifty concluded above 39,890. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were HDFC Life, Reliance Industries Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life while the losers were Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Tech Mahindra and Divis Lab.

Indian stock market

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 119.10 pts or 0.70% to 17,107.50 and BSE Sensex surged 445.73 pts or 0.77% to 58,074.68. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty climbed 532.75 pts or 1.35% to 39,894.70, Nifty Financial Services climbed 1.46%, and Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.65% while Nifty IT fell 0.98%, Nifty FMCG dipped 0.66%.

Asian Markets

Asian markets concluded Tuesday’s session mostly in green. Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained closed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.36%, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.38% and China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.64%.

US Markets

The US market ended Monday’s session in positive territory with Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 382.60 pts or 1.20% to 32,244.58, S&P 500 climbing 34.93 pts or 0.89% to 3,951.57 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq advancing 45.02 pts or 0.39% to 11,675.54.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee remained flat, falling marginally 0.03% to 82.66 against the US dollar at 2:40 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 59,263 down 243 points or 0.41% while Silver futures for May delivery were down 81 points or 0.12% at Rs 68,757 at 2:40 PM (IST).

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for April delivery were up 0.9% at $68.25 while Brent Crude futures for May delivery were trading 0.79% higher at $74.37 at 2:45 PM (IST).