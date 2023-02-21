Markets Wrap – Tue, 21 Feb ‘23: Nifty, Sensex dip, rupee depreciates; Asia, US markets, Gold, Crude updates

Domestic benchmark equity indices ended Tuesday’s volatile session the negative territory. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled below 60,700 and NSE Nifty 50 concluded below 17850, today as well. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were NTPC (up 3.25%), Britannia (up 1.17%), Tata Steel (up 0.98%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.86%) and Power Grid (up 0.83%) while Adani Enterprises (down 3.55%), Apollo Hospital (down 2.32%), Coal India (down 1.72%), Bajaj Auto(down 1.71%) and Tata Motors (down 1.53%) were the losers.

Indian stock market

The Sensex fell 18.82 pts or 0.03% to 60,672.72 and Nifty 50 dipped 17.90 pts or 0.10% to 17,826.70. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 0.07%, Nifty Auto dipped 0.22%, Nifty IT dropped 0.88%, Nifty PSU Bank sank 1.79% while Nifty FMCG rose 0.11%.

US Markets

The US markets remained closed on Monday. On Friday, most of the US indices ended in the red territory with tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 69.56 pts or 0.56% to 11,787.27, S&P 500 dipping 11.32 or 0.28% to 4,079.09 while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 129.84 pts or 0.39% to 33,826.69.

Asian Markets

Asian markets closed in the mixed territory on Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.49%, South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.16% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.21%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.71%.

Rupee movement

The Indian rupee fell marginally by 0.08% to 82.79 against the US dollar at 3:52 PM (IST).

Gold, Silver

Gold futures on the multi-commodity exchange for April delivery were trading at Rs 56,100.00, down 113 points or 0.20% while Silver futures for March delivery fell 170 points or 0.26% to Rs 65,579.00.

Crude oil

WTI Crude futures for March delivery were up 0.54% at $76.75 while Brent Crude futures for March delivery were trading 0.39% lower at $83.74 at 3:55 PM (IST).